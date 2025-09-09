9 years after Roxas night market bombing, child of a massage therapist is now doing his mom’s work 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / September 7) — Nine years after his massage therapist mom died during the Roxas night market bombing, Revien Merecido is now doing his mother’s work in the same area.

Revien was 11 years old when his mother, Ruth, was among 15 persons who lost their lives on the night of September 2, 2016.

“Before, I really found it difficult to accept that my mother was gone. But I had to learn to accept it,” the 20-year old Revien told MindaNews Saturday at the Roxas night market.

Massage area of the Roxas Night Market in Davos City. MindaNews photo by Razl EJ Teman

He said he was planning to go to the night market that time but “na-anghelan” (he might have been guided by angels) because he did not proceed there.

After his mom died, Revien was under the care of his grandparents whose livelihood is tending their small farm.

He was also supported through the educational assistance of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) until he finished senior high school.

After graduating from Senior High, he sought ways to help his grandparents

He applied for different jobs, including call centers, until he found himself following his mother’s livelihood: as a massage therapist.

Leo Montejo, head therapist of the Roxas night market, said that as of June 2025 midyear tally, they have 78 massage therapists.

Revien is among them, working from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. along with his aunt Noemi Merioles and her husband, Glen, who was among 69 injured during the bombing.

Noemi Merioles and her husband, Glen, work as massage therapists in the Roxas Night Market in DAVAO CITY. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Glen received a livelihood assistance from CSWDO, which they used to support their family’s needs while he was recovering.

In an interview with CSWDO office-in-charge Gina Autida last September 3, she said the assistance usually asked by relatives of the bombing incident is educational.

For Revien, availing the assistance required a lot of efforts.

He said his grandmother had to go back several times to the office to submit the requirements because there were times when documents were handed over, only to be told there were other requirements to be met.

“I was in school. But there were times when I would go with her and I saw that the process was making our lives more difficult,” he added.

Despite this, he was grateful for the assistance he was able to experience back then.

Autida said that the office is always open to the survivors and the families of the victims.

Since his grandmother passed in October 2024, Revien, who earns a few hundred pesos daily and up to 500 to 800 pesos ob busy nights, has been supporting his grandfather and his stepsister Clarefel, who is now in second year college in Manila.



Revien Merecieo (R) and his sister Clarefe visit their mom at the memorial park. Photo courtesy of Revien



Revien looks at his job as his priority to help his family, but he hopes that one day, he could proceed to college.

Revien, along with his Aunt Noemi, shared that one of the most important things they learned after the incident was to be more vigilant.

Noemi said even if they shift to a different career, bad things may still happen if there are people with evil plans.

She added that after the incident, they now feel more secured because of the increased police presence. And if there is anything suspicious, like unattended bags, they immediately report to authorities. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)