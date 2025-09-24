24 human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 06 September) – Twenty-four human trafficking victims were rescued Friday in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) said the rescue operation also led to the arrest of two illegal recruiters identified as Sanilyn Hasmin, 37, of Barangay Pahut, Bongao, and Nursida J. Asanuddin, 23, of Barangay Tongsina Island, also of Bongao.

In a phone interview, WMNC spokesperson 1Lt Chester Cabaltera said the victims were mostly from Metro Manila and Luzon.

Cabaltera said the victims were promised overseas employment.

“They were set to be transported via backdoor routes through Kota Kinabalu and Sabah, en route to Cambodia and other destinations. They were intercepted before boarding small watercraft bound for Malaysia,” he said.

The Navy official said the WMNC coordinated with the Zamboanga Sea-Based Anti-Trafficking Task Force and other law enforcement agencies.

The rescued persons were turned over to the appropriate agencies for interview, documentation, and assistance.

WMNC said the operation was the fruit of “sustained inter-agency collaboration and intelligence-driven efforts to combat human trafficking in Western Mindanao.” (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)