2 more bodies recovered in Agusan del Sur landslide

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 18 Sept) — Rescuers retrieved two more bodies on Wednesday, the third day of search operations at the landslide site in the municipality of San Luis in Agusan del Sur, reducing the number of missing victims to one.

Rescuers from the Esperanza Emergency Rescue Team carry a body retrieved near the river at the landslide site. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Esperanza

The lone victim still unaccounted for was identified as Elvin Mantipalan, a motorcycle driver who reportedly tried to help in rescuing passengers of a “Saddam” truck when the landslide struck on Sunday. (The “Saddam” truck is a 6×6 military truck, like the Isuzu SKW, widely used during the Saddam Hussein era, many of which were imported as surplus vehicles.)

Sadat Rivera, municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer, said in a mobile phone interview that the remains of Helen “Fausta” Abunda, 62, a resident of Mahayahay, were found around 11:30 a.m. Her body was located near the riverbank. Later, at about 2:30 p.m., rescuers also found the body of Daniel Cinco, 24, a truck helper from Barangay Zillovia, Talacogon.

Helen was the grandmother of John Paul, the three-year-old boy retrieved on the first day of operations, along with Saddam truck driver Junard Abunda, 24, also from Zillovia. Her husband, Jerry Abunda, 59, was recovered on Tuesday.

Rivera said retrieval operations became faster on Wednesday as five backhoes were deployed to clear the thick soil and rocks covering the victims. He noted that the last missing victim could be found on Thursday, though heavy rains might again slow down operations due to unstable and muddy slopes.

“Our operations are carried out with caution, especially when it rains,” Rivera said, adding that a geologist who assessed the site confirmed the terrain remains unstable.

He added that the landslide’s impact and the next steps for rehabilitation will be tackled in a rapid damage assessment and needs analysis meeting scheduled next week.

Rescue dog Alex, trained by Esperanza MDRRMO officer Daniel Ajoc, helped trace the locations of the victims. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Esperanza

A trained rescue dog named Alex, handled by Daniel Ajoc of the Esperanza MDRRMO, helped pinpoint the locations of the victims.

Rivera acknowledged the joint efforts of municipal search and rescue teams from Esperanza, Talacogon, La Paz, Bayugan City, and Prosperidad, along with the Bureau of Fire Protection, the 52nd Army Engineering Brigade, and the Philippine National Police. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)