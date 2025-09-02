2 more bodies found in Davao search operation

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Sept) — A search and rescue team retrieved the remains of two more individuals who went missing after being swept away by a strong current while swimming at Mini Asik-Asik Falls in the hinterlands here, according to an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

Rescuers at the Talomo River searching for the missing picnickers. Photo courtesy of the Davao City Police Office

Several individuals were reportedly swimming in the river near the falls when the water level suddenly rose. According to Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon, DCPO spokesperson, 12 people were stranded but were later rescued, while seven others went missing.

Tuazon told reporters over Messenger that the remains of the 32-year-old local tourist from Barangay Buhangin here were found in Purok 18, Barangay Mintal, Tugbok District at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a certain Joshua Bilar Ellana, a local resident, was cutting bamboo along the riverbank.

At 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, rescue teams found another body in Purok 20, Barangay Tugbok, Tugbok District.

Tuazon said authorities are still trying to identify the victim.

The bodies were found lodged in large rocks and debris in different areas along the Talomo River Channel.

Tuazon said the search and retrieval operations are still ongoing for the last remaining missing individual.

Out of the seven missing, rescue teams have so far retrieved six bodies along the Talomo River Channel.

On Monday, rescuers found the first four bodies.

At 6:51 a.m. rescue teams recovered the body of a 47-year-old man, a resident of Barangay Talomo, in Purok 2, Barangay Riverside. Shortly after, at 7:26 a.m., a 12-year-old girl from Barangay Buhangin was recovered in Purok 5, Barangay Malagos.

Hours later, an 11-year-old boy, a resident of Barangay Tamayong, was recovered at 12:26 p.m. in Purok 8, Barangay Talomo; and a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Barangay Buhangin, was retrieved at 12:50 p.m. in Barangay Mintal. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)