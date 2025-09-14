14 would-be trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 18 Sept) — Fourteen would-be trafficking victims were rescued Wednesday in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, according to the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC).

Would-be trafficking victims are being registered by the Tawi-Tawi Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking. Photo courtesy by the Western Mindanao Naval Command

Lt. Cdr. Chester Ross Cabaltera, WMNC spokesman, said the human trafficking operation was conducted at Sanga-Sanga Airport in Tawi-Tawi’s provincial capital.

The victims were 12 women and 2 men, mostly from Luzon and Visayas, found to have traveled from Manila to Zamboanga City before proceeding to Tawi-Tawi, Cabaltera said.

After documentation, the rescued individuals were turned over to the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in Bongao for proper assistance and disposition.

Cabaltera said the operation was carried out through close inter-agency coordination involving military, police, Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies, together with the Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (MIACAT) of Tawi-Tawi.

“This collaboration once again demonstrated the effectiveness of whole-of-government efforts in countering transnational crimes,” Cabaltera said.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., WMNC commander, lauded the swift action of all agencies involved, underscoring the Command’s firm commitment to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable Filipinos from exploitation.

Tawi-Tawi MIACAT is now conducting further investigation to identify the recruiters and possible syndicates behind the attempted trafficking scheme. Initial findings suggest that the victims were promised overseas employment opportunities, but lacked the necessary legal documents, making them highly vulnerable to exploitation, Cabaltera said.

The successful rescue highlights the continuing challenge of human trafficking in the southern backdoor of the Philippines, where syndicates often exploit porous borders and the lure of overseas work. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)