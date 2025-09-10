10-year BARMM tourism roadmap promotes region as ‘Muslim-friendly’ destination

MindaNews / 17 September — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has unveiled its 10-year Bangsamoro Tourism Development Plan (BTDP), which seeks to position the region as a major Muslim-friendly tourism destination in the country and internationally, banking on its rich cultural heritage and natural destinations.

Textiles and handicraft made in the Bangsamoro region on display at the BARMM Tourism Summit 2025 on Tuesday (16 September 2025). Photo from Bangsamoro Information Office

The Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT), headed by Minister Farserina Mohammad, launched the 2024-2033 BTDP during the BARMM Tourism Summit 2025. Themed “BARMM Rising: Heritage to Horizon,” the three-day summit kicked off Tuesday, September 16, in Cotabato City.

Mohammad stressed the BTDP is a comprehensive roadmap designed to transform the BARMM into a premier destination for cultural and eco (or nature-based) tourism, with the goal of driving sustainable economic growth and foster lasting peace in the region.

“For too long, our story was often told through the lens of conflict and struggle. But beneath that narrative lies the truer Bangsamoro, a land of beauty, faith, and resilience. A place where turquoise seas greet our islands, where ancient mosques still echo centuries of prayers, where highland lakes mirror the sky, and where our people weave not just fabrics, but stories of strength and artistry,” she said in her speech during the summit’s opening day Tuesday.

“Today, we are here to reclaim that story. And tourism will be the pen with which we write its next greatest chapter,” she added.

In her keynote speech, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco lauded the MTIT for launching its 10-year tourism roadmap, committing the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) support to promote the region’s tourism potentials.

She said the DOT is committed to work hand in hand with the Bangsamoro government as well as local government units, private stakeholders and investors and communities to build a future where BARMM becomes not only a participant, but a leader in Philippine tourism growth.

“By joining forces, together, we look forward to transforming BARMM into a domestic tourism hub that brings Filipinos closer to their Muslim and indigenous heritage, as well as into an international destination of choice, especially for Muslim travelers seeking authenticity, respect for their culture, and collectively transforming the region into a driver of inclusive economic growth that creates jobs, sustains enterprises and empowers families across the region,” Frasco said.

The Shariff Kabunsuan Festival in Maguindanao. MindaNews file photo by OMAR MANGORSI

She cited BARMM’s landscapes, mosques, textiles, and cuisine as the “foundation of a tourism economy” that can attract both domestic and international visitors, especially from Muslim-majority nations.

“BARMM is poised to become a premier domestic destination for our fellow Filipinos while also establishing itself as a gateway for Muslim-friendly tourism in Southeast Asia,” she said.

The Bangsamoro region offers adventure tourism, cultural immersion, nature exploration, religious tours, and culinary experiences, an MTIT briefer said, adding that personalized itineraries can be arranged with accredited tour operators.

It takes pride on its rich cultural heritage that includes, among others, the Kanduli Festival in Marawi City, which showcases traditional music, dances, and cuisine; the Lepa Festival in Tawi-Tawi, highlighting the colorful vintas and maritime culture; and the Shariff Kabunsuan Festival in Maguindanao, honoring local traditions and historical figures. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)