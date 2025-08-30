Watchdog hits delay in GenSan Underpass project; DPWH says it’s ‘technical’

A view of the stalled General Santos City Underpass project. Image courtesy of PACC Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) — The delay in the General Santos City Underpass project is “technical in nature” and necessary to ensure the safety and durability of the P681-million structure, the Department of Public Works and Highways said in response to a social media post by the Philippine Anti-Corruption Czar (PACC) on August 26 alleging abandonment, poor planning, and flooding at the site.

In a letter to MindaNews, Bureau of Construction Director Allan S. Borromeo said the project, at the busy junction of Mabuhay–Bulaong Road and the Digos–Makar National Highway, was temporarily suspended on April 8 due to obstructions along the alignment for high-density polyethylene pipes.

Unanticipated water seepage in the tunnel section that was not accounted for in the original detailed engineering design also required plan revisions, he said.



“These actions are technical in nature and necessary to ensure the safety, quality, and durability of the structure,” Borromeo wrote.

He cited delays in relocating affected electric posts within the project limits as another factor in setbacks.

DPWH said it is coordinating with the contractor Vicente T. Lao Construction, the design consultant, the Bureau of Design, and SOCOTECO II to revise plans, reduce flooding, and improve traffic flow.



“We categorically emphasize that the suspension and adjustments are part of due diligence in project implementation, and there are no irregularities involved,” he added.

‘Economic and social disaster’

While DPWH insisted the delays are purely technical, PACC presented a contrasting view in its August 26 post, which combined its own field inspections with reports from residents.

The post has since drawn 8,400 shares and 4,200 reactions.

“This is more than just a delayed project—it has become an economic and social disaster. Businesses have closed, streets are flooded, traffic is unbearable, and trust has been betrayed,” the post quoted PACC chair Dr. Louie F. Ceniza as having said.

The watchdog claimed that site visits and complaints from citizens revealed months of inactivity, misaligned column bases, uneven pavement, scattered materials, and unsafe passageways.

Businesses within the construction zone reportedly suffered closures or financial losses, while traffic congestion worsened.

Honeylyn G. Phala, a resident of Barangay Fatima who often passes the underpass construction on her way to work, echoed these frustrations.

“Before this project, there was no flooding here. Now it looks like a swimming pool every time it rains, and I think traffic is worse than before,” she told MindaNews.



PACC has also urged a full audit of funds versus accomplishments, the relief of supervising DPWH personnel, corrective measures at no added cost to the government, and consultations with affected residents and business owners.

Different contract amounts

Aside from citing contrasting claims on the project’s technical issues, DPWH and PACC also differed on financial figures.



Both acknowledged that the project has received ₱814.1 million from the General Appropriations Act (2021–2024), but their records differ on contract amounts.

In their post, PACC, citing official government releases, pegged the total contract cost at P659.8 million. Meanwhile, DPWH, in a letter to MindaNews containing a detailed breakdown, placed the figure at P681.3 million – a discrepancy of P21.5 million.

Borromeo said P371 million has been disbursed so far for “duly certified accomplishments” and that contractor performance is “strictly monitored.”



Any defects or delays, he added, are subject to corrective action and contractual remedies.

MindaNews sought comment from the project contractor but received no reply.

The completion of the underpass, which broke ground on June 23, 2022, was originally set in September 2024 but was extended until December 2025.

Nearly three years after its groundbreaking, the structure remains far from completion, raising questions about how much of the allocation has translated into actual work on the ground.

While DPWH insisted the delays were due to due diligence and technical challenges, PACC and local stakeholders continue to press for faster completion and greater transparency in the use of public funds. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)