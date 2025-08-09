KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 09 August) – A 28-year old vlogger was arrested here Friday morning for cyber libel charges, police said.

[An earlier version of this story said the vlogger was arrested Saturday morning. -Ed]

A report from the city police station, headed by Lt. Col. Peter Pinalgan, said that a joint police team from this city and Davao City conducted the operation to arrest Jeren Jude N. Bacas, single, popularly known as TG or Thailand Girl.

The suspect was arrested at 11:56 a.m. at his residence in Barangay Morales in this city.

Bacas was charged with violation of online libel under Republic Act 1017 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012. His case was lodged as Criminal Case No. R-DVO-25-02683.

Judge Clarissa Superable Develos, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, 11th Judicial Region, Branch 52, issued the warrant of arrest in Davao City last May 20.

The court recommended a bail bond of P48,000.

Bacas remained in the custody of the Koronadal police station pending the commitment order from the court that issued the warrant.

The Koronadal police station said that Bacas was informed of his constitutional rights after he was arrested.

As of 4 p.m. on August 9, the TG Facebook page has 2.5 million followers.

His arrest has become viral on social media. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)