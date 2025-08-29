Truck collision downs 8 poles, cuts power in Sarangani, GenSan

SOCOTECO II workers repair downed power poles along the General Santos-Maasim highway in Sitio Asnalang, Barangay Tinoto, Maasim, Sarangani, after a late-night truck collision on August 28. Image courtesy of SOCOTECO II Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 August) — A late-night truck collision in Maasim, Sarangani toppled eight sub-transmission poles along a 69-kilovolt line, cutting electricity to thousands of residents in this city and nearby towns, the Sarangani Electric Cooperative II (SOCOTECO II) said.

According to SOCOTECO II, the accident occurred at 11:23 p.m. on August 28 in Sitio Asnalang in Barangay Tinoto, when a truck struck one of the poles, causing all eight to collapse.



The outage affected communities under Tinoto Line 1 and 2, including areas served by the Maasim, Kiamba, and Airport substations.

“Cause: The 69kV line went down after a sub-transmission pole was hit by a truck. Status: Ongoing line repair work,” the cooperative reported on their Facebook page, adding that repair crews were immediately dispatched to restore service.

The toppled poles also obstructed the General Santos–Maasim highway, stranding motorists for hours.

Jumaima Vicente Nacion, a resident of General Santos, posted photos on Facebook showing the obstructed road just minutes after the accident.

“Dili lang dalawa ka poste. Karun lang nahitabo, dili maagian,” she wrote. (“Not just two poles, it just happened, the road is blocked.”)

SOCOTECO II said electricity was partially restored at 3:35 a.m. Friday, but workers remained on site as of 7 a.m. to continue repairs.

Meanwhile, the Maasim Information Office (MIO) also issued multiple advisories, updating motorists on road conditions.

By 12:41 p.m. Friday, clearing and repair operations allowed the General Santos-Maasim highway to fully reopen.

“As of this moment, the route from General Santos City to Maasim is now passable to all vehicles. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during the repair and clearing operations,” MIO posted on Facebook.

Authorities have yet to release information on the truck driver or any possible injuries. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)