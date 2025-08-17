COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 17 August) — The provincial tourism officer of Tawi-Tawi has condemned a group of tourists for harming monkeys at Bongao Peak, a popular and sacred site in the province.

According to Peshing Taiyab, Provincial Tourism Officer of the province, the tourists showed lack of respect at Bud Bongao Forest Park, one of Tawi-Tawi’s most beautiful attractions. The monkeys that live there are considered a treasure of the area, he said.

Taiyab added that the tourists were not only unethical but also disrespectful, uploading videos offering bananas as bait to hurt the monkeys.

Economic activities in the port on a late afternoon in Bongao, Tawi-tawi with Bud Bongao peak as backdrop. MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

He noted that after luring the monkey with food, the unruly tourists poked its head with a knife and laughed as the animal ran way

“So imagine, offering a banana only to use it as a lure to harm the monkey,” he said.

“That animal might be a mother needing food for her child who is waiting. So discouraging to see,” Taiyab said in dismay.

He compared the incident to the situation in Gaza, where parents and children queue for aid, but instead of food, they are met with bullets.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office of Bongao also issued a warning about the behavior of some tourists who taunted and stabbed a monkey in the head with a knife after it approached them.

In their statement, the office said: “Bud Bongao is a sacred and cultural landmark of the municipality of Bongao. All plants, flowers, trees, rocks, and animals, including the monkeys, are part of the protected habitat and wildlife of the municipality. Let’s make it a habit to respect Bud Bongao.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)