TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 6 Aug) — Police in Surigao del Sur announced Tuesday night the arrest of a key suspect in the killing of broadcaster Erwin “Boy Pana” Segovia.

A police investigator interrogates suspect alias “Jeffrey Birador” during his arrest. Photo courtesy of PPO Surigao del Sur

The Provincial Police Office said in news release that the suspect, identified as alias “Jeffrey Birador,” a 40-year-old farmer, was arrested around 7:52 p.m. in a joint law enforcement operation at Sitio Napanpanan, Barangay Rajah Cabungsuan, Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

Police confirmed that “Birador” is one of the primary suspects in the killing of Segovia, who was ambushed in Mangagoy, Bislig City on the morning of July 21, 2025 and left dead on the roadside beside his motorcycle by unidentified assailants while on his way after reportedly finishing his morning program.

His killing drew national outrage and condemnation from press freedom advocates, journalists’ groups, and human rights organizations, demanding swift justice and stronger protection for members of the media.

Seized during the operation against Birador were a black caliber .45 Taurus pistol (serial no. 550622) with a magazine loaded with six rounds of ammunition, one caliber .45 pistol (serial no. 100160) also loaded with six rounds, a fragmentation grenade, a sling bag, and a brown pistol holster.

The operation was executed in the presence of a barangay kagawad and a media representative. The suspect was brought to the Lingig Municipal Police Station along with the confiscated items for proper documentation and disposition.

In a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Col. Lyndon I. Sugian, chief of the Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit, confirmed that the suspect is now in the custody of the Lingig Police Station.

He also stated that the suspect was identified by a witness, and the confiscated firearm has been submitted to the forensic unit for cross-matching.

Col. Jeffrey Lawrence Mauricio, provincial police director, said in a mobile phone interview that during his initial investigation, Birador denied involvement in the killing.

Mauricio said that although the suspect did not have any pending warrants for his arrest, search warrants— for violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives)—were issued by a local court, allowing police to proceed with his arrest.

Mauricio stated that crime investigators will conduct a cross-matching analysis of the bullets recovered from Birador’s possession and the slugs found at the crime scene. Results from this investigation are expected next week.

The informant who provided the tip that led to Birador’s arrest is eligible to receive the ₱2-million bounty reward offered by Gov. Johnny Pimentel, his brother Rep. Alexander Pimentel of the province’s second district, and former Cantilan Mayor Carla Lopez Pichay.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, who was the driver of the motorcycle used in the killing of Segovia, remains at large and is the subject of an ongoing manhunt operation.

Segovia, 63, a resident of Purok 2, Bogac District, Mangagoy, Bislig City, hosted a radio commentary program at WOW FM Bislig. He was gunned down after finishing his morning radio show. Segovia was riding his motorcycle, a Suzuki Raider with plate number XZ5302, when he was shot at close range by two unidentified gunmen on a black TMX motorcycle. (Queenie Casio with reports from Chris V. Panganiban Sr. / MindaNews)