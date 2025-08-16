TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug) — The provincial government of Surigao del Sur and the city government of Tandag formally entered into sisterhood agreements with the local government unit of San Juan City of Metro Manila in a ceremonial signing on Friday.

Seated L-R: Surigao Del Sur Gov. Johnny T. Pimentel, San Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier M. Zamora , Vice Gov. Manuel O. Alameda, Tandag City Mayor Roxanne C. Pimentel, and Vice Mayor Eleanor D. Momo. Photo courtesy of LGU Tandag

Gov. Johnny T. Pimentel, Tandag Mayor Roxanne C. Pimentel, and San Juan Mayor Francisco Javier M. Zamora led the signing at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall, witnessed by Vice Gov. Manuel O. Alameda, Vice Mayor Eleanor D. Momo, members of the city and provincial councils, and department heads.

The agreements seek to strengthen bilateral relations, promote cultural exchange, and share innovations and best practices in local governance. Prior to the ceremony, the Tandag City Council passed Resolution No. 112, Series of 2025, formally establishing the sister city relationship between Tandag and San Juan.

Officials from the participating LGUs expressed optimism that the partnership will foster sustained cooperation, exchange of expertise, and community development initiatives that will benefit their constituents.

Highlights of the event included an audio-visual presentation showcasing governance milestones and the exchange of tokens of goodwill between the delegations.

Earlier, Zamora—who was accompanied by San Juan City Councilors Francis Keith R. Peralta, James Carlos A. Yap, John Ervic M. Vijandre, and former Councilor Paul Anthony D. Artadi—paid a courtesy visit to the Office of Gov. Pimentel.

After the ceremony, the San Juan delegation visited the San Nicolas de Tolentino New Cathedral and the “I Love Tandag” landmark along Vicente L. Pimentel Sr. Boulevard in Tandag City and paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Pimentel’s office. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)