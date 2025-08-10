TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 10 August) – The newly-completed Super Health Center (SHC) in Lingig, Surigao del Sur was turned over on Saturday and now provides locals with easier access to medical consultations, treatment, and check-ups without the need to travel long distances.

Lingig, a far-flung town with 18 barangays, is the last municipality in the southern part of Surigao del Sur, bordering Davao Oriental.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, principal author of the SHC program under the Universal Health Care Law and Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, stressed the role of these centers in preventive care and early disease detection.

At the turnover, Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said the expansion of SHCs across the country helps decongest hospitals, reduce travel-related expenses for patients, and strengthen the primary healthcare system.

Senator Bong Go graces the turnover of the Super Health Center in Lingig, Surigao del Sur on Saturday, August 9, 2025. (L to R) – Paul Sereno of the Sanggunaiang Bayan, Dr. Darrel Joy Gamesira-Evangelio, head of the Lingig Rural Health Unit, Mayor Elmer Evangelio, Senator Go, Vice Mayor Arnold Malaque and barangay health workers. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE E. CASIO

The turnover was timed for the 104th Araw ng Lingig, 86th Patronal Fiesta, and Manluhod Festival.

Mayor Elmer Evangelio, Vice Mayor expressed gratitude for the additional funds provided for the SHC, one of 10 in the province of Surigao del Sur.

Go thanked Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny Pimentel and 2nd District Representative Alexander Pimentel for their support in making the project a reality.

Go distributed food packs to barangay health workers in recognition of their service and dedication.

“Dahil sa Super Health Center, mas mabilis at mas malapit na po ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Lingig at sa mga karatig bayan” (Because of the Super Health Center, the medical services for residents her in Lingig and neighboring areas, will be faster and more accessible), he said. (Queenie E. Casio / MindaNews)