TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 04 August) — The state-run Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center (ASTMMC) inaugurated on Saturday its new mortuary, making it the first hospital in the Caraga region to have its own morgue equipped with a freezer.

Health Undersecretary Gregorio Murillo Jr. and Governor Johnny Pimentel, who graced the blessing and ribbon-cutting rites, said the new mortuary will significantly ease the burden on bereaved families and improve the overall patient service experience at ASTMMC.

Murillo is a native and former mayor of the municipality of Tago in Surigao del Sur. He is tasked to oversee Department of Health (DOH) operations in Mindanao and is leading the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, Universal Health Coverage, and Special Concerns. His visit to the province is part of monitoring HFEP projects throughout the Caraga Region, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in health-care delivery.

Gracing the inauguration of the new mortuary at the ASTMMC are Dr. Glyna Andoy of the DOH in Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny Pimentel, Health Undersecretary Gregorio Murillo Jr. and Dr. Janice Pagaran-Alcordo, ASTMMC Chief ll of ASTMMC. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE E. CASIO

Governor Pimentel expressed his full support for the hospital’s expansion, emphasizing the importance of upgrading healthcare infrastructure in the province.

Murillo appealed to health care providers to treat patients fairly. “Way pili anĝ serbisyo panglawas, tanan na mga tao na gakinahanlan nan serbisyo niyo, palihug lang iyo tambalon ug panggaon (There is no discrimination in health services; all people who need your services, please treat and care for them).

He stressed the need to decongest district hospitals by setting up primary health care facilities in municipalities without hospitals, assuring them that the government will provide infrastructure, equipment, and deploy doctors or health officers to underserved areas.

The DOH Center for Health Development – Caraga led by OIC Regional Director Dr. Sadaila K. Raki-in and the provincial government of Surigao del Sur recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement to advance the UHC integration as a province-wide health system. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)