GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 18 August) — High in the mountains of Rangayen, Alamada in North Cotabato, a new generation of writers gathered for the third SOX Writers Workshop (SWW) 2025.

From July 28 to 31, the event served as a deliberate space for Mindanao’s emerging literary voices to hone their craft and define their place in a national landscape often centered elsewhere.

Hosted by the Cotabato Literary Circle (CLC) and supported by the National Book Development Board (NBDB) and Aklat Alamid, the workshop brought together 15 fellows from across SOCSKSARGEN, the region comprising the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and General Santos City)

A new generation of writers and their mentors pose for a souvenir photo at the third SOX Writers Workshop (SWW) 2025 in the mountains of Rangayen, Alamada in North Cotabato. MindaNews photo

Workshop Director Kevin Ray Abesamis said SOX writers’ groups met in advance to select up to three fellows per genre from each SOCSKSARGEN area through a careful review process.

The genres ranged from poetry, creative nonfiction, and creative fiction.

“What we want to happen here in SWW 2025 is simple: to gather emerging writers and match them with those who have been through the process to help spread the desire to create,” he explained in Filipino.

A journey of personal discovery

For fiction fellow Hezel Ann Todi Sulan, the workshop was a test of courage. She had long hesitated to call herself a writer, but decided to face her fears.

“Ang naisip ko, kung hindi ngayon, kailan pa? Walang ibang yayakap sa akin kung palagi akong matatakot, kundi ako rin. Kaya sinubukan ko. Kahit puno ng alinlangan. Kahit nanginginig ako sa takot” (I thought to myself: If not now, when? No one else but myself will embrace me if I’m always afraid. That’s why I tried, even if I was full of doubt, even if I was scared),” she recalled.

According to Sulan, the experience affirmed her identity as a Tboli writer in a profound way. She now believes writing is not about impressing readers, but about carrying the weight of her people’s stories.

“I realized na because I am rich in culture, I now can give abundantly, to pass on forgotten histories, to open a window for others to see the world I come from. Through writing, I can offer a piece of myself, and in doing so, I can honor the people and stories that shaped me,” she explained.

Confronting systemic challenges

In an interview with MindaNews, mentors from the workshop directly addressed the systemic hurdles that writers from Mindanao face.

Poetry mentor John Dave Pacheco, a Tagakaulo poet, noted that the biggest obstacle is the mainstream “Luzon-centric literary” world, which often has a different “taste.”

Pacheco highlighted that workshops like SWW help address these gaps by helping writers be “rooted in where we ourselves started.”

He explained that literary circles are crucial for a writer’s growth, stressing that a lack of consultation with local communities can lead to misrepresentation and appear to be a matter of “personal interest” on the part of outsiders.

“Dapat wala nang mainstream na magadto sa atoa para isulat atoang (No one should come to us to write our) stories, because we can make it on our own,” he emphasized.

This sentiment was echoed by Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar, creative fiction mentor and published author, who pointed to the ongoing resistance to the languages SOX writers use to express their narratives.

“There were even attempts to correct somehow the grammar of the title: from ‘Maglupad’ to ‘Mulupad’,” she said, recounting an instance when she was revising her manuscript for Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi.

For her, this reflects the importance of a writer being “grounded on authenticity” to advocate for representation.

“No one else can write and retell the stories of your place as authentically as you can,” she said.

Yas Ocampo, creative nonfiction mentor and head of the fact-checking program at MindaNews, reflected on the bigger picture for Mindanao.

He believes that more than anything, there is a “surplus of writers in Mindanao who just need mentors and guidance.”

He also emphasized humility, noting that learning from peers and mentors is essential for growth as a writer.

The workshop’s lasting impact

For Al-Rasheed Musa, one of the youngest creative nonfiction fellows at 18, the workshop was a pivotal experience that went beyond his goal of improving his craft.

“Dahil sa kanila, natuto ako ng mga bagong technique sa writing dahil sila ay magagaling na manunulat na (Because of them, I learned new techniques in writing because they are competent writers). It is such an eye-opener to me to see the stories in Mindanao as naked as it is,” he said, referring to other fellows and mentors.

He recalled a moment during the workshop where a key critique of his piece led to a moment of humility, helping him see his work from a new perspective.

Musa emphasized that he formed deep bonds with the other writers, which inspired him to explore new genres and write more for his community.

When asked how this workshop will leave a lasting impact on the region, Abesamis summed up his hope for the new generation of writers.

“May the young writers contribute more to the language, literature and culture of the SOX as they continue the long tradition of literature in the region,” he said in Filipino.

The SOX Writers Workshop 2025 proved that, in Region 12, a new generation of Mindanao voices is not only being heard but is also learning to speak with authority, authenticity, and shared purpose. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)