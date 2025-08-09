A vendor repacks cooking oil at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City. The ordinance on single-use plastics will mean additional expenses for them and the customers. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 9 August) — Sellers of single-use plastics and owners of small businesses in the city said the ordinance imposing fees for the sale and use of these items will only add to their financial burden.

Approved almost four years ago but whose implementing rules and regulations were only issued last July 31 through Executive Order No. 13, City Ordinance 0500-21 or the No to Single-Use Plastic Ordinance requires sellers of single-use plastics to pay P10,000 annually.

The IRRs also require all business entities, including sari-sari stores and food establishments to apply for a special permit to use or distribute single-use plastics, and to pay five pesos for each of these items to the city treasurer.

Drinking, ice cream and salad cups that are below 0.2 mm in thickness, plastic condiments containers, stirrers, cutleries, straws, plates, meal box, cake and pastry boxes, egg containers or clamshell packaging, hand gloves, materials used as buntings and balloon sticks, either recyclable or non-recyclable, are subject to the special permit.

“Sayong,” a 20-year small business owner in an interview expressed her frustration over the P10,000 fee.

She said it is strangling the poor whose income is already insufficient.

“Business owners who are millionaires and billionaires are the ones who should pay. But the small ones in the market should not be squeezed because they just want to survive,” she said in the vernacular.

She added the fee was better used to buy food, rice, pay for electricity and water bills, and debt.

Reynalyn, a fish vendor for 10 years, said she was dismayed because the customers might find it inconvenient to pay for the plastic bags when they buy.

“It’s okay if the people also knew about this. The customers must also be informed,” she said.

For Noie, who has been selling single-use plastics in the last four years, the permit fee is already “heavy” since they also pay tax for the business permit.

“Renewing business permits is already expensive. This is an additional operational expense,” she said, although she conceded that the ordinance has to be followed.

She cited that alternatives such as ecobags are expensive, thus the need as well to promote sakobags and support local reusable bag makers.

“Amy,” who has been relying on single-use plastics to repack her chicharon, said the ordinance is a “problem,” and that she does not agree with its implementation.

She added that in her type of business, shifting to paper bags is not a practical option because the food will spoil faster.

The penalty for violation of the ordinance is a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of not fewer than 15 days but not more than six months, or both. Business permits of the violating establishment will also be cancelled.

Applicants for the special permit must accomplish the application form from the business bureau; provide a sworn statement on the type, quality, and dates or period of products to be distributed or used; disposal management plan; and an affidavit showing their plastic usage and disposal audit. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)