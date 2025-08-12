MIDSAYAP, Cotabato (MindaNews / 12 Aug) — A school principal was shot and wounded by two unidentified men on a motorcycle Tuesday morning in Barangay Agriculture, Midsayap, Cotabato province.

The red vehicle of school principal Arlyn Dofredo Alcebar surrounded by curious residents after the ambush by riding-in-tandem suspects in front of her school in Midsayap, Cotabato province. Photo courtesy of Ma. Lhuraffy B. Nanini

The report came a week after a school teacher was shot and killed by his own student inside campus at Balabagan Trade School in Lanao del Sur after the latter failed in the teacher’s subject.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, Regional Police Director of PRO-12, identified thew victim as Arlyn Dofredo Alcebar, principal of the Agriculture Central Elementary School and resident of Purok 1, Barangay Poblacion 5, Midsayap.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7:10 AM while Alcebar was driving her dark red Toyota Rush SUV with plate number NBG 5535 in front of a local elementary school,” he said.

Lt. Col. Oliver Sumblingo Pauya, officer in charge of the Midsayap Municipal Police Station, reported that two male suspects riding a motorcycle overtook the victim’s vehicle and, without provocation, opened fire with a caliber .45 pistol.

Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Dr. Amado B. Diaz Provincial Foundation Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities recovered eight fired cartridges and one slug from a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

In response to the incident, the Midsayap MPS has initiated a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the suspects.

“They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area for a possible identification of the perpetrators and have coordinated with the 34th [Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army] and nearby municipal checkpoints,” Macapaz said.

The victim is also being interviewed by investigators to gather more information.

The investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing. The police has provided security for the victim and has set up police visibility at the school where the crime happened.

In the Balabagan shooting, police identified the victim as Danilo Barba, 34. The suspect: a 20-year-old Grade 11 student named “Kaizer.”

According to Col. Caesar Cabuhat, director of the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Police Office, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating he was fueled by intense anger toward the teacher who gave him a failing grade.

“Based on the investigation, the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on August 4, 2025. Barba was entering the campus when Kaizer blocked his path and shot him in the head with a .45 caliber pistol, causing his immediate death,” Cabuhat said.

After the crime, the suspect hid with relatives in Marogong, Lanao del Sur, police said.

“However, with the help of his brother, who is a police officer, he voluntarily surrendered to the authorities the following day,” Cabuhat revealed.

The entire school community expressed alarm over the incident, especially since it happened during the enrollment period. The school was temporarily closed after the incident.

Security at the school has been significantly heightened, with police and soldiers deployed to help maintain peace and order.

The suspect is currently detained at the Balabagan Municipal Police Station and is facing a murder charge. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)