GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 13 August) — Police in Glan, Sarangani province arrested an elementary school teacher tagged as a “high-value individual” in the illegal drug trade on Tuesday.

Glan, Saarangani. Map courtesy of Google

Lt. Col. Jovenson Bayona, chief of the Glan Municipal Police Station (GMPS), identified the suspect as “Dodz,” 43, a resident of Purok Sta. Rita, Barangay Glan Padidu.

Bayona said “Dodz” was apprehended at 3:28 a.m. in Purok Sanibulad during a buy-bust operation after an undercover operative bought ₱1,000 worth of suspected shabu from him.

Authorities seized 3.266 grams of the substance from the suspect valued at ₱22,200, along with the marked money.

Bayona added that the suspect was classified as a high-value target, a Philippine National Police (PNP) designation for individuals believed to play a key role in local drug distribution.

Bayona said over RMN DXMD GenSan he was worried that students may have bought from the suspect, considering his profession. He said the police will be conducting deeper investigation to find out to whom “Dodz” sells.

The police chief said that most transactions were arranged via text or online, with rare face-to-face meetings.

The operation was carried out by the GMPS in coordination with the Sarangani Provincial Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Units (PIU/PDEU), the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1PMFC), the Sarangani Police Provincial Office (SPPO), the Regional Intelligence Division 12 (RID 12), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 12 (PDEA 12).

The arrest shocked residents in Glan Padidu, where the suspect was known primarily for his teaching job.

“It’s worrying because he’s a teacher and doing something illegal. I’m hoping none of his students got involved,” CJ, a resident from the same barangay who requested her real name be withheld, told MindaNews via phone interview.

Police are now coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 12 to determine whether students or colleagues were among the suspect’s alleged buyers.

“Dodz” will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which prohibits the sale and possession of illegal drugs. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)