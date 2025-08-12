COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 12 Aug) — A strong advocate for seaweed production, tourism, and cultural preservation, Termizie “Ted” Masahud is the first Sama leader and first representative from Tawi-Tawi to serve in the cabinet of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Termizie “Ted Masahud, newly appointed Minister of Transportation and Communication. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Masahud’s experience in formalizing cross-border trade under BIMP-EAGA shapes his vision as Minister of Transportation and Communications.

“It is always affected by conventional trading and cross-border trading. So I can look at that on a regional or overall scale to make implementation easier. That’s a huge deal for the entire economy of BARMM,” the new minister said.

Masahud is referring to the efforts of the region into connectivity or opening of the route between Bongao in Tawi-Tawi and the state of Sabah in Malaysia, and other areas in neighboring Brunei and Indonesia.

“Actually, this is the backbone of transportation at communication. We have to strengthen our collaboration with other partner agencies,” he added.

Masahud replaced Atty. Paisalin “Popoy” Tago, who is now the president of the Mindanao State University System (MSU) after he was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last June.

Appointed by Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua, Masahud was sworn to duty on Monday.

“Masahud’s leadership marks a proud milestone for Tawi-Tawi and the Sama people in BARMM’s highest governing body,” said Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael “Mang” Sali.

“I am confident that your leadership will bring positive developments in improving transportation and communication services in our region. Wishing you success as you take on this important role in public service,” Sali greeted.

Born in Ungus Matata in Tandubas, a municipality of Tawi-Tawi known for its mat-weaving tradition and home of National Living Treasures Awardee Hadja Amina Appi, Masahud grew up immersed in the island’s rich culture.

Termizie “Ted Masahud, newly appointed Minister of Transportation and Communication, takes his oath of office before BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua on Monday (11 August 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

He earned an AB Economics degree from San Beda College in Manila, and pursued postgraduate studies in Education and Public Administration at MSU – Tawi-Tawi.

Before his current role, he was provincial director of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) in Tawi-Tawi, collaborating with government agencies, local government units, businesses, communities, and donors to support local initiatives.

“He understands that robust transportation and communication networks are essential to linking remote communities, driving economic growth, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable development across the region,” according to his former colleague, Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, MTIT director general.

“He views transportation and communication as the backbone of economic growth—linking people, goods, and services across islands and borders, improving access, and creating opportunities,” she added. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)