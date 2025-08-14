TUKURAN, Zamboanga del Sur (MindaNews / 14 Aug) — A rescued reticulated python and a water monitor lizard were released to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center here on Tuesday.

Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Divina Grace Yu (2nd from left), DENR-9 regional executive director Arturo Fadriquella (3rd from left) and other officials prepare the reticulated python and water monitor lizard for release. Photo courtesy of DENR-9

“We released these rescued wildlife species back into their natural habitats as these are part of a rich biodiversity,” Arturo Fadriquella, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region 9, said in an interview.

Following the rescue, various government agencies signed a memorandum of understanding to help in the effort to rehabilitate rescued wildlife.

The rescue center spans over five hectares of lush greenery, filled with a rich variety of plants and animals and towering trees that provide a natural and nurturing environment for its inhabitants.

Rescued animals can roam freely in the center’s open spaces that closely mimic their natural habitats, promoting their rehabilitation and well-being. The area also serves as a sanctuary for biodiversity, offering visitors a glimpse of wildlife thriving in a safe, protected setting while fostering awareness about conservation and environmental stewardship.

The male reticulated python is two meters long, according to Roservirico Tan, DENR-9 public affairs officer. The two-year-old python, he added, was rescued in Josefina town, where it was beaten with wood by community folks. A concerned citizen reported the case to DENR-9.

The water monitor lizard weighs three kilos, female, and rescued at the port of Tukuran, Tan said. She was found floating on the waters. The municipal government rescued her and turned over to DENR-9. She underwent medication and rehabilitation.

Tan said that once a wild animal is rescued, it is “immediately taken care by competent personnel,” including the “provision of medical service.” He said that sometimes, rescued wild animals become too domesticated. “Then it is taught to be wild again,” he added.

The reptiles’ release prompted Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Divina Grace Yu to voice strong support for the ongoing environmental efforts in rescuing wildlife.

She praised the initiative and pledged her full support, directing the Provincial Veterinary Office to extend services to all rescued wildlife. In her speech, the governor urged the audience to “preserve wildlife for the future generation.”

Parties who signed the MOU to provide technical and medical assistance to the wildlife rescued and rehabilitated at the rescue center were the regional offices of the DENR and the Department of Agriculture, and the provincial government.

Tan said the MOU reinforces the agencies’ commitment to ensuring the continued operation of the rescue center, which is a facility dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of injured, confiscated, or surrendered wildlife species.

The MOU signing, according to Fadriquella, “is a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to protect our wildlife resources and ensure that future generations continue to benefit from our rich biodiversity.” (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)