KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 10 August) – Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has retained Eduard Guerra as Minister of Public Works and appointed Termizie Masahud as Minister of Transportation and Communications, completing the reorganization of the 15 ministries after asking the heads to tender their courtesy resignations on June 23.

Macacua retained 11 of 15 Ministers, replaced three and replaced with Masahud the Minister whom President Ferdinand Marcos appointed as President of the Mindanao State University in June.

The seat of power of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Macacua ordered the courtesy resignations in response to complaints against Bangsamoro officials and his attempt “to improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery” as the transition period of the Bangsamoro government draws to a close.

The transition period that started in February 2019 will end on October 30, 2025 when the first elected officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) assume their posts.

The appointments of Guerra, who has been holding the post since November 2019, and Masahod were announced by their respective ministries on Facebook on Saturday. Guerra was the first Minister of the Ministry of Finance, and Budget, and Management (MFBM) before his public works portfolio.

Masahud, who is from the island-province of Tawi-Tawi, replaced Member of Parliament Paisalin Tago, who was appointed president of the Mindanao State University System by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in June.

Masahud previously served as provincial director of the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) in Tawi-Tawi, where he worked to strengthen local industries, attract investments, forge partnerships with non-government organizations, and advance the province’s role as a key maritime and trade gateway in the Bangsamoro, the post stated.

Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael Sali congratulated Masahud for his appointment.

“I am confident that your leadership will bring positive developments in improving transportation and communication services in our region. Wishing you success as you take on this important role in public service,” Sali said.

Macacua has so far accepted the courtesy resignations of Abuamri Taddik of the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT), Melanio Ulama of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, and Atty. Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba. Alba remains a member of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

The new MTIT Minister is Farserina Mohammad, executive director of the non-government organization Layag Pusaka Inc.

The new MIPA minister is Guiamal Abdulrahman, who previously served as Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative of Maguindanao del Norte.

Macacua, who succeeded last March Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairperson Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, took over the MILG post in concurrent capacity.

He earlier rejected the courtesy resignations of lawyer Raissa Jajurie, Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD); Akmad Brahim, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE); lawyer Ubaida Pacasem, Minister of MFBM; Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., Minister of Health (MOH); Muslimin Sema, Minister of Labor and Employment (MOLE); and Jehan Usop who served as Deputy Minister and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

Courtesy resignations of Mohagher Iqbal, Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education; Hussein Muñoz, Minister of Public Order and Safety; Abunawas Maslamama, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform; and, Hamid Barra, Minister of Human Settlements and Development, were also rejected.

The chair of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, Mohamad Omar Pasigan, was also retained by Macacua.

The BARMM was established in 2019. Running the BARMM during the transition period is the Bangsamoro Transition Authority led by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the revolutionary group that signed a peace agreement with the government – the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on March 27, 2014. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)