GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 04 August) — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the local government of General Santos City have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) confirming the city’s hosting of Batang Pinoy 2025, marking the return of the national youth sports competition to GenSan after 26 years.

The MOA was signed Monday at the Kastifun Conference Room, led by newly appointed PSC chair John Patrick Gregorio and Mayor Lorelie Geronimo Pacquiao.

The signing reaffirmed the city’s readiness to host one of the PSC’s flagship grassroots sports programs.

Set for October 25 to 31, the weeklong event is expected to gather thousands of athletes aged 15 and below from across the country.

It will feature 27 sports disciplines, including swimming, athletics, boxing, gymnastics, dancesport, judo, 3×3 basketball, and taekwondo, among others.

MOA SIGNING. PSC chair Patrick C. Gregorio and Mayor Lorelie Geronimo Pacquiao sign the MOA for Batang Pinoy 2025 at the Kastifun Conference Room in General Santos City on August 4, 2025. Photo courtesy of the Office of the City Mayor–General Santos City.

“Sabi nila last 1999 pa ang Batang Pinoy ginanap dito sa General Santos. Ngayong 2025, hindi na talaga mapipigilan ang saya ng mga tao,” said Mayor Pacquiao, referring to what she recalled as the city’s last hosting of the event.

She also thanked the PSC for approving GenSan’s bid.

Preparations are already underway following a Turnover and Acceptance Ceremony held on June 1, with local officials showing strong support for the city’s hosting duties.

The city emphasized its commitment to delivering a safe, organized, and meaningful Batang Pinoy experience.

Among the officials present during the turnover event were City Sports Division Chief Lady Margaret Manalo, City Administrator Shandee Llido-Pestaño, Assistant City Administrator Melinda Betaizar, and DepEd representative Melanie Daan.

Gregorio, who assumed post in July 2025, succeeded former PSC chair Richard Bachmann.

Gregorio emphasized expanding access to sports through grassroots development.

“There is no dead end in a dream. And our dream is more gold and service to the 110 million Filipinos,” he said earlier at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

First launched in 1999, Batang Pinoy is a grassroots sports program created under Executive Order No. 44 by then President Joseph Estrada.

It serves as the PSC’s baseline initiative for athletes aged 15 and below, including out-of-school and marginalized youth.

The program promotes inclusivity, discipline, sportsmanship, and national pride, forming a key pillar in the country’s broader sports development agenda. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)