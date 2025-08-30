Police probe discovery of suspected human bones in Surigao del Sur

Photo courtesy of Tago Municipal Police Station

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 30 August) – The discovery of bones suspected to be human skeletal remains in Tago, Surigao del Sur is now the subject of an investigation by the Provincial Police Office.

A farmer from Purok Manga, Barangay Alba found the bones and personal belongings scattered along a roadside in Sitio Dreamland of the same barangay on August 24. The area is around 15 kilometers from the municipal police station.

Capt. Romer C. Acos, officer-in-charge of Tago municipal police station, asked for assistance from the Provincial Forensic Unit after securing the site.

The remains were later turned over to Tejol Funeral Homes for safekeeping and examination.

Police said several individuals have approached them, identifying belongings recovered from the scene and claiming the remains could be those of their missing kin.

Seven cases of disappearance linked to motorcycle theft, including the so-called “missing bao-bao incidents,” were recorded in Tandag from January to July this year.

Tago is located next to Tandag, the provincial capital.

But Col. Jeffrey Lawrence D. Mauricio, Police Provincial Director, urged caution. “We will not speculate on the identity of the remains until official DNA results are released. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation,” he said.

He also assured the public of a transparent and evidence-based investigation to give clear answers to the claimant families and the community.

Police said DNA swabbing will be conducted on the claimants, and the samples will be sent to a specialized laboratory in Manila for analysis. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)