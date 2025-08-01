Aerial view of the fire that burned 152 hectares of peatland in the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo by May B. Tumarao of PAMO-AMWS

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 01 August) – Human activities are largely to blame for the fire that recently ravaged 152.38 hectares of peatland in Barangay Bayugan 3 in Rosario town, Agusan del Sur, according to experts from the Protected Area Management Office-Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary (PAMO-AMWS).

While local officials initially suggested that the fire might have been caused by extreme heat or a discarded cigarette, wildlife experts said it is typically the result of human intervention, including land conversion, drainage, and the destruction of natural water systems and habitats.

These activities, they said, have dried out the soil and created conditions ripe for combustion, increasing the risk of devastating fires in the region.

Harold Jay Sumilhig, a conservation biologist at PAMO-AMWS, said the incident highlighted the vulnerability of the marsh’s peatlands to fire, especially during dry periods, and underscored the challenges in conserving these vital ecosystems.

Personnel from PAMO-AMWS and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Bunawan town, officials from Barangay Bayugan III, and Bantay Danao volunteers investigated the fire that occurred within the Rosario-Bunawan Peatland, specifically in Barangay Kalingayan which is located along the Maharlika national highway.

Drones were used to measure the extent of damage due to the area’s difficult terrain. Images revealed that 16.26 hectares of the burned portions were located within the marsh’s multiple use zone, while the remainder were agricultural lands outside of the protected area.

Experts from PAMO-AMWS said that most peatland fires in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, are caused by human activities rather than natural factors. Practices such as land conversion and deforestation make these areas prone to fire.

A previous fire occurred in the marsh in 2019. It started in the dry portions of the marsh and lasted for several weeks, burning 97.12 hectares of peatland and swamp forests.

Continued monitoring

In response to the fire, PAMO-AMWS said it will maintain monitoring of the affected area using both drone and ground surveillance to prevent another fire.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has been called upon to ensure rapid response in case another fire broke out.

PAMO-AMWS and the barangay are working together to educate the public on the dangers of peatland fires and the importance of adopting sustainable land use practices.

In addition, PAMO-AMWS is taking steps to install warning signage around the affected area to discourage any human activity that could contribute to the risk of further fires. The agency is also reaching out to other agencies and universities to study the causes of peatland fires more thoroughly and to develop effective prevention strategies.

Growing Threat

The Caimpugan Peatland, a vital carbon sink within the Agusan Marsh, is under growing threat from human activities, which could significantly undermine climate change mitigation efforts in the area.

Sumilhig raised this concern during an environmental summit held on June 5. The summit, part of the annual Magdiwata Festival, emphasized the importance of the mountain as the primary source of potable water for local communities and as a natural barrier during storms and typhoons.

According to the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau, peatlands are wetland ecosystems characterized by the accumulation of organic matter from dead and partially decomposed plant material, which accumulates under high water saturation.

Sumilhig warned that disturbances such as drainage work, land conversion, and fires are severely threatening the Caimpugan Peatland, which could lead to the release of carbon stored in the peat, contributing to global warming.

Other threats to the peatland include illegal logging, the expansion of agricultural plantations, and unsustainable land practices, which not only harm the environment but also disrupt local communities that rely on the land for their livelihood.

Largest carbon reservoir

The Caimpugan Peatland spans over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to store 22.9 million metric tons of carbon, making it one of the country’s largest carbon reservoirs. With a peat depth of 15 meters, the area is believed to be around 15,000 years old, originating from woody and herbaceous plants that once populated the swamp forest.

The area is also home to tall-pole forests, intermediate forests, and the unique bonsai (pygmy) forest, which was once a popular tourist destination before being closed to the public for preservation purposes.

Sumilhig noted that the AMWS, which spans 19,196.56 hectares, hosts 37 peatlands, with 11 confirmed and 26 still classified as “probable”.

Peatlands like Caimpugan are recognized as some of the planet’s most effective natural carbon sinks, absorbing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)