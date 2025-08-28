Patikul leaders sign recovery charter for post-conflict barangays

PATIKUL, Sulu (MindaNews / 28 Aug) — In a region long scarred by armed insurgency, the municipality of Patikul has taken a transformative step toward healing and renewal.

Barangay leaders, representatives of government agencies and the security sector signified their commitment to the recovery of the post-conflict barangays by signing the Charter for the Implementation of the Patikul Rehabilitation and Reconstruction in a ceremony held at the Patikul Municipal Hall in Sulu on Thursday (28 August 2025). MindaNews photo By JULES L. BENITEZ.

Local leaders, civil society groups, and government agencies gathered here Thursday to sign the Charter for the Implementation of the Patikul Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. This is a landmark agreement that marks a new chapter for barangays recovering from decades of armed conflict.

Patikul is located in the province of Sulu. For over 30 years, the area was a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a militant organization notorious for kidnappings, bombings, and violent extremism. The conflict displaced thousands of residents, disrupted livelihoods, and left deep psychological and infrastructural wounds.

It wasn’t until September 2023 when the provincial government officially declared Sulu ASG-free, following the surrender of almost 1,000 ASG members and the clearing of 52 affected barangays. This milestone was hailed as a collective victory by local government units, security forces, and communities who had long endured the violence.

“This charter is more than symbolic; it’s a living commitment,” said Vice Mayor Datu Pulaus Tarsum, who led the signing ceremony representing town Mayor Kabir Hayudini.

“This captures the dreams and aspirations of the people of Patikul for lasting peace and development,” he added.

The charter outlines these core commitments: rehabilitating displaced barangays, delivering basic services, promoting peace education, and institutionalizing inclusive decision-making through the Municipal Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (MTF-ELAC).

Brig. Gen. Emmanuel L. Cabasan, commander of the Army’s 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, committed the support of the Armed Forces to the charter. Witnessing the signing were UNDP-PROSPER manager Judith de Guzman, and Jainab Alfad, director of Bridging Leadership Associates. MindaNews photo By JULES L.BENITEZ.

“In accompanying the Balik-Barangay Program, we seek to help facilitate conditions for stabilization and resilience in conflict-affected and vulnerable communities,” said Judith de Guzman, manager of the Program on Stabilization, Peacebuilding, and Resilience (PROSPER), a project supported by Australian Embassy in the Philippines. The PROSPER project supported the participatory community rehabilitation and reconstruction planning process leading to the development of the municipal plan and the signing of the charter.

“Peacebuilding approaches enable communities and institutions to address the roots of structural violence, such as poverty, inequality, and injustice, not just the direct violence brought about by armed conflict,” De Guzman added.

The human cost of the conflict was immense. In Patikul alone, per local government estimate, over 7,600 families were displaced across 14 barangays. Through the Balik-Barangay Program, thousands have now returned to their communities, including 1,100 residents from Barangay Kabbon Takas and hundreds more from Sitio Darayan and Sitio Lumbaan, areas once considered ASG strongholds, as reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Among those returning are elderly women who lived through the worst of the violence. As earlier reported in MindaNews, many endured decades of displacement, the loss of children to armed groups, and the erosion of their traditional roles as caregivers and community anchors. Their stories underscore the urgency of inclusive healing.

The charter builds on months of groundwork. In July 2025, a community participatory rehabilitation and planning process was conducted across 10 Balik-Barangays, engaging residents in shaping their own recovery. These plans were consolidated into a Municipal Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Plan during a workshop held from August 26 to 28 in Jolo, Sulu.

“Matagal na naming hinintay ang pagkakaroon ng konkretong program na tutugon sa aming kalagayan (We have waited for years for a program that will concretely address the challenges that we are facing),” said Fredie M. Umadji, barangay captain of Latih, whose community was among the 10 barangays considered as “Ground Zero” of the war versus the ASG. “Ngayon, kami mismo ang gumawa ng plano at, sa tulong ng mga ahensya, kami rin ang magsasakatuparan nito. (Now, we have planned for the recovery of our barangay and, with the help of agencies, we shall be implementing this ourselves),” he added.

The charter also commits to quarterly reviews, transparent reporting, and community scorecards to ensure that progress is measured not just by statistics, but by lived experience.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, represented by the Brig. Gen. Emmanuel L. Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, signed the charter along with other government agencies and community leaders. (Jules L. Benitez / MindaNews)