ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 5 Aug) — Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan II said that most workers who lost or are about to lose their jobs because of the shift from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) do not have to worry as their removal from work is but temporary.

In an interview with MindaNews over Messenger on Tuesday, Tan said that there might even be more jobs available for the employees, or job opportunities that the people can have.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his Executive Order No. 91, s. 2025, transferred Sulu to the Zamboanga Peninsula, or Region IX.

“There have been positions that were not filled up by BARMM,” he noted, stressing the provincial government aims to fill up those posts. For instance, he said, there are a number of vacancies in the Department of Agriculture since 2022.

“So don’t you worry of losing your jobs,” he assured his constituents.

He said, too, that Sulu will need more teachers soon. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)