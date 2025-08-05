Gun battle in Maguindanao ends up in a wedding

A gun battle that sent residents in Barangay Sapakan, Mamasapano in Maguindanao del Sur scampering for safety last Friday ended with both sides of the warring parties agreeing to end the fighting and unite in a marriage between two of their members.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the fighting started when Moro Islamic Liberation Front local leader Sukor Guiamalon, of the 106th Base Command, learned that his 15-year-old daughter eloped with her 21-year-old boyfriend, brother of Sapakan barangay captain of Mohamad Tatak.

Orbon said Guiamalon and Tatak ended their fighting when officials and the military interceded. Both also agreed to a wedding for both of their children.

Siargao airport expansion work to start Aug. 8

The Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that construction of the expanded passenger terminal building at the Siargao Airport will start on August 8.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said once completed, the airport’s daily passenger capacity will be tripled and will enhance the travel experience for tourists.

Dizon said the new terminal will accommodate 750 passengers compared to the current capacity of 200 passengers daily.

Police rescues 2 potential human trafficking victims in Tawi-Tawi

Two potential victims of human trafficking were intercepted by the police when they arrived in the port of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on July 31.

Maj. Alrashid Tulawie, Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station chief, said police were conducting a profile check on all arriving passengers from Zamboanga City when they spotted the two victims. He said the two were not able to present any documents when asked by the police.

Tulawie said the police have been checking on all arriving passengers of ferries from Zamboanga City following information that there is a rise of individuals who are traveling to Malaysia without work permits.