NEWS BRIEFS | 28 August 2025

3 fishermen killed in Sulu sea attack

Three fishermen were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Parang town, Sulu four on Sunday.

Reports said police were only able to retrieve the bodies last Tuesday floating on the debris of their capsized boat after it burst into flames during the attack.

Muktar Acosta Mohammad, 17, survived as he in the fish hold covered by a fishing net during the attack. He was rescued by maritime police and Coast Guard personnel.

3 robbery suspects arrested in Cagayan de Oro

Police collared three suspects, including a 25-year-old criminology student, involved in the series of robberies victimizing small groceries in Cagayan de Oro City.

Maj. Mario Mantala Jr., station commander in Cogon, said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in front of one of the stores they have robbed before.

Found in the possession of the three suspects were suspected shabu weighting 15 grams worth ₱102,000 in street value.

Drug den operator killed in Maguindanao

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency killed a suspected drug den operator during a buy-bust operation in Maguindanao del Sur last Wednesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the operator identified only as “Dhats” fought it out with his agents when they tried to arrest him in Barangay Nunangan, Datu Anggal Midtimbang town.

Castro said an M14 rifle with ammunition and 18 sachets of shabu were retrieved in the operation, where three others were arrested.