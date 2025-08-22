67 kilos of shabu worth ₱455.6M seized in Zamboanga

Police seized 67 kilos of suspected shabu worth ₱455.6 million after a chase with the drug couriers that ended on a rice field in Zamboanga City last Tuesday night.

Maj. Shellamie Chang, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in the Zamboanga Peninsula, said that acting on a tip, police set up a checkpoint in Barangay Bunguiao. Apparently worried upon seeing the policemen in the checkpoint, the suspects aboard a sports utility vehicle did not stop, prompting police to chase them.

The speeding SUV fell into a rice field.

Chang said three persons—including a woman and the driver—were arrested by pursuing policemen,

17 NPA landmines seized in South Cotabato

Army soldiers seized 16 powerful anti-personnel landmines left behind by communist rebels in a remote village in T’boli town, South Cotabato last Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Erikzen Dacoco, commander of the Army’s 105th Infantry Battalion, said the troops found the explosives in Sitio Bagong Silang in T’boli with the help of residents and militiamen.

Dacoco said the militiamen told the soldiers that the explosives were left behind by New People’s Army rebels from Guerilla Front 72.

5 arrested in drug entrapment operation in Cotabato

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the BARMM arrested five drug den operators in Cotabato City last Thursday.

The PDEA said ₱102,000 worth of shabu were seized in the entrapment operation.

PDEA-BARMM director Gil Cesario Castro said the five were arrested after selling 15 grams of shabu to undercover agents.