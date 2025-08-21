Feuding families in Sulu town settle ‘rido’

Two feuding families have ended their years of bloody conflict in Panglima Estino town in Sulu after a successful intercession by local leaders and the military.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino de los Santos, commanding general of the Army’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the families of Padjid Yusop Ubaidulla and Rasmin Asara signed their amicable settlement last Wednesday, ending their year-long “rido” at the municipal hall of Panglima Estino.

De los Santos said their “ridó,” which started in June 18, 2024, resulted in the death of a certain Nurikman Padjid, and violent incidents followed as the two families started killing each other’s members.

Rep. Matugas’ move to probe high cost of air travel to Siargao lauded

Tourism officials and local residents welcomed the move of Rep. Francisco Matugas (1st district, Surigao del Norte) to investigate the soaring cost of air fares to Siargao island.

Ivonnie Dumadag, Region 13 director of the Department of Tourism, said they are concerned of the high cost of plane ticket to Siargao Island, which netizens reported could reach as high as ₱30,000 for a round-trip fare.

Dumadag said the rising cost of airplane fare could affect the local tourism industry. Of the 242,560 tourists that visited Siargao from January to Aug. 19, almost 70 percent of whom were local tourists.

Mother, daughter die in Zamboanga landslide

A 40-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter died after they were buried by a landslide that hit their house in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Authorities said rescuers managed to dig Carmelita Andico and her daughter, Karen, from their house in Barangay Sibulao but the two died at the hospital.

Dr. Elmer Apolinario, chief of the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Barangay Sibulao has been identified by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau as being prone to landslide and flooding.