2nd most wanted criminal in Sulu killed

The second most wanted person in Sulu was killed in an encounter by a joint Army and police team in Maimbung town last Weekend.

Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division, identified the fatality as Alganer Dahim alias “Wangbu,” who was the suspect in the May 2009 killing of Col. Julasirim Kasim, municipal police director at that time.

Peña said four Army soldiers were wounded when the suspect lobbed a grenade at the soldiers and policemen in in Barangay Kapok Punggol in Maimbung town.

Security tightened in Maguindanao town after killings

Police have stepped up patrols in the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte following violent incidents that left two people dead Monday night.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, municipal police chief, said gunmen killed two persons in separate attacks.

Madin identified the victims as Bai Rania Guerra, who was killed by two gunmen while walking in Barangay Poblacion Dalican, and 25-year-old farmer Rasid Salinogan, who was shot in Barangay Tamontaka.

2 drug dealers arrested in Zamboanga

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested while ₱3.4 million worth of shabu were seized during a sting police operation in Zamboanga City last Sunday.

Col. Narciso Paragas, Region IX police assistant director, said the suspects identified only as “Algisno,” 34, and “Bossing,” 36, both residents of Country Homes Subdivision, Ayala Village in Zamboanga City were arrested when they turned over two sachets of shabu to an undercover policeman.

Paras said aside from the drugs, police recovered 299 pieces of counterfeit money that were used in the sting operation in Purok 4, Cabatangan Village in Zamboanga City.