2 drug dens in Cagayan de Oro busted

Police swooped on suspected drug dens operating in two barangays in Cagayan de Oro City last weekend.

Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon, Northern Mindanao police director, said six persons believed to be operators of the drug den in Barangays Lapasan and Carmen were arrested.

Suguilon said suspected shabu weighing 330 grams valued at ₱2.24 million were confiscated.

Engineer killed in South Cotabato

Police said an engineer was killed while his wife was wounded during a brazen early morning attack outside their home in Koronadal City in South Cotabato last Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Peter Pinalgan Jr., Koronadal City police director, said engineer Kezzie Junsan was opening the gate of their house in Doña Lourdes Subdivision in Barangay Zone 2 at 7:45 a.m. when two men on a motorbike arrived and fired eight shots at the victim and his wife.

Pinalgan said Junsan was pronounced dead at a hospital while his wife, Maria, sustained wounds from a stray bullet.