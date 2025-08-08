3 soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Basilan

Army officials have launched a manhunt against the gunmen who lobbed a grenade at a military camp in Lamitan City in Basilan province, wounding three soldiers.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the attack on the headquarters of the 18th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Campo Uno on Wednesday night was carried out by two men on a motorcycle.

The wounded soldiers – two privates and a corporal – were brought to a hospital in Lamitan. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Bridge across Bongao Channel in Tawi-Tawi opens

The Department of Public Works and Highway has completed the Nali-Sikkiat Bridge No. 1 that links Bongao Island to Sanga-Sanga In Tawi-Tawi province.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the P1.08-billion bridge spans 541 meters across the Bongao Channel and included a 160-meter approach road.

DPWH senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the bridge is a testament to the government’s efforts in unlocking the potential of Tawi-Tawi and the Bangsamoro region through infrastructure. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

MGB-10 to deepen probe into illegal mining ops in Misamis Oriental

After suspending 17 poultry farms, environment officials in northern Mindanao said they will deepen their investigation into illegal mining operations in the gold-rich Iponan River that straddles Cagayan de Oro City and Opol town in Misamis Oriental.

Rodante Felina, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region 10 director said they arrested one person and confiscated several heavy equipment during the raid in Barangay Nangcaon in Opol.

Felina said the illegal mining operation destroyed 4.88 hectares of land along the Iponan River, with excavations of up to three meters in depth. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)