Motorists weave through the traffic congestion at the junction of Maa-Magtuod road and Carlos P. Garcia Highway in Davao City on Thursday (3 April 2025) amid the construction of a flyover. MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – Acting City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Sunday echoed allegations by Senator Panfilo Lacson that several members of the House of Representatives were getting kickbacks from projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Lacson claimed in a radio interview last August 4 that at least 67 House members in 2022 were also contractors of government infrastructure projects.

The senator said a fellow lawmaker told him this was the figure at the start of the 19th Congress, and that “it could have been doubled.” But he clarified in the same interview that he doesn’t have names.

Speaking on his podcast streamed on YouTube, Duterte said it was not difficult to see the problem, pointing to the alleged poor condition of many national roads.

He also took another swipe at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying that ensuring the proper use of taxpayers’ money is “really a leadership issue.”

He said the President should veto questionable budget allocations.

Duterte has been publicly critical of DPWH for allegedly delayed and poorly coordinated road projects in the city since at least March 2024.

That month, he urged the agency to coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) and secure necessary permits before starting any new road work.

In June 2024, the Davao City Council pressed DPWH to fast-track and complete pending infrastructure projects, echoing Duterte’s criticisms about the delays and disruptions.

Last week, Jessica Bonguyan, city council committee on public works and highways chair expressed her dismay on the delayed construction of the Ma-a Flyover project, and invited DPWH officials to appear in their session on Tuesday, August 12, to explain the delays.

In response, Dean Ortiz, spokesperson for DPWH Region XI, said in a press conference last Wednesday that road works are done only from night until dawn to avoid worsening traffic during peak hours.

Ortiz further clarified that the delays are “non-political in nature.”

He said the flyover is 82.5% complete and will be finished by the second quarter of 2026.

He added the schedule follows the recommendation of the CTTMB.

As for the national highway repairs, such as in Barangay Ilang, Ortiz earlier replied that the bumpy road will be “reconstructed and rehabilitated” with a budget of ₱31.02 million, this time using “thicker and new material,” prioritizing longevity and reducing wear and tear. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)