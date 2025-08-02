The Tulay Mosque in the capital town of Jolo, Sulu with Mt. Tumantangis in Indanan in the background. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

MindaNews / 02 August – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday issued Executive Order (EO) 91, declaring Sulu as part of the Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 9, almost a year after the Supreme Court ruling excluding the province from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

EO 91 said that during the transition period this year, Sulu’s provincial government, along with its municipal governments and relevant national government agencies (NGAs), is directed to “make all reasonable efforts to facilitate a phased and seamless transition.”

“There exists an urgent need to effectively implement and address the impacts of the Supreme Court Decision and Resolution in Province of Sulu v. the Executive Secretary, et al, including the regional affiliation of the Province of Sulu, while continuing to ensure the uninterrupted government operations and delivery of essential government projects, programs, and activities within Sulu,” Marcos said.

On September 9 last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Sulu doesn’t belong to BARMM because the “No” vote won in the province during the 2019 plebiscite on the creation of the autonomous region.

The EO created a technical working group to oversee and monitor the implementation of the SC decision, prepare and issue a transition plan, and resolve issues and concerns arising from the implementation of the ruling.

The TWG will be chaired by the Budget Secretary with the Sulu governor and representatives from the NGAs and Bangsamoro government as members.

Personnel holding permanent posts who may be affected by the transition may apply for transfer to positions in the BARMM government, in the executive branch, or in local government units with an equivalent rank, level, or salary.

Those who would opt to retire or separate from the service are entitled to separation incentives and other benefits. However, they are barred from reemployment in any agency of the executive branch for five years, except as teaching or medical staff and educational institutions and hospitals.

“If they are reemployed within this period, they shall refund their retirement/separation benefits and additional separation incentives on a pro-rated basis,” EO 91 said. (MindaNews)