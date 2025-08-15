DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August) — The Hiyas ng Bangsa Maranao has been crowned Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2025.

The representatives from the 11 tribes of the city to the 2025 Hiyas ng Kadayawan pose after the coronation on Thursday evening (14 August 2025). Fifth to seventh from left are Hiyas sa Panaghiusa Catherine Oda, Hiyas sa Kadayawan Sittie Norhanna Sangcaan, and Hiyas sa Kalambuan Jovie Otahi. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Twenty-year old Sittie Norhanna Sangcaan stood out among the candidates from the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes of the city, succeeding Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 Shane Marie Awe of Bagobo-Tagabawa.

The coronation was held Thursday evening at the University of Southeastern Philippines gymnasium.

Crowned Hiyas sa Panaghiusa was Catherine Kate Oda of Bagobo-Tagabawa, while Jovie Otahi of Ata was chosen as Hiyas sa Kalambuan.

Sangcaan also hauled the special awards Hiyas ng DITO Community and SMART Choice Award, and was among the top three for the best in cultural presentation, which was won by Otahi.

Sangcaan’s cultural performance featured kulintang and Singkil.

During the question-and-answer portion she was asked: “What is the significance of the traditional attire worn by women in your tribe, and how does it reflect your identity?”

“I am a woman of pride, wearing my traditional clothes here, standing in front of you not only as a representation of myself but as a representation of my Bangsa Maranao. I stand here not only as one, but also giving a great benefit for my traditional attires not only my traditional attires but also the cultural heritage that I have in my Bangsa, because I believe in what a philosopher once said to me: that it is very important for us not only to preserve it, but also to empower it and share it so that every cultural heritage shines brighter for every generation to come. Shukran,” she answered.

In a media interview shortly after being crowned, Sangcaan shared that the title will be her platform to realize her advocacy “Sining ng Kagalingan” (Art of Healing) which is to integrate Maranao cultural arts in art therapy.

“So this is the healing power of art as well as giving to our cultural heritage,” she said.

She attributed her success to her deep devotion to and inspiration from the Bangsa Maranao tribe that she represents, and the people who believe in her, especially the youth whom she also advocates for.

Hiyas ng Maranao and Hiyas sa Panaghiusa 2024 Muslima Limpao, in an interview with MindaNews after the coronation, said she advised Sangcaan to be proud and face discrimination and misconceptions with courage.

“It is her role to address those misconceptions, because she is the ambassadress, not only for [the] Maranao, but also for the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes,” she said in the vernacular.

Sangcaan said she is thankful to Allah for what she has achieved, as well as those who supported her and the other candidates.

“In the past, I [was] standing as a normal girl, but now, I am the reigning Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2025,” she said. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)