The Bangsamoro region’s Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism is now headed by Farserina Mohammad, who replaced Abuamri Taddik. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

MindaNews / 02 August — Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has accepted the courtesy resignation of Minister Abuamri Taddik of the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism (MTIT) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The new MTIT Minister is Farserina Mohammad, executive director of the non-government organization Layag Pusaka Inc.

Her appointment was posted on Friday at the official Facebook page of MTIT, the trade, investment and tourism promotions arm of the Bangsamoro government.

“We extend our warmest welcome to Hon. Farserina A. Mohammad as the newly appointed Minister of Trade, Investments and Tourism. We look forward to her leadership and vision in advancing inclusive economic growth, sustainable investments, and vibrant tourism for our region,” the post stated.



“We also express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Hon. Abuamri A. Taddik for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the ministry. Your leadership has laid a strong foundation for continued progress in BARMM,” it added.

Last June 23, Macacua ordered the courtesy resignations of top BARMM officials in response to complaints against Bangsamoro officials and his attempt “to improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery” as the transition period of the Bangsamoro government draws to a close.

Macacua had also accepted the courtesy resignation of Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty. Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba. She remains a member of the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Macacua took over the MILG post in concurrent capacity.

He earlier rejected the courtesy resignations of lawyer Raissa Jajurie, Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD); Akmad Brahim, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE); lawyer Ubaida Pacasem, Minister of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM); Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., Minister of Health (MOH); Muslimin Sema, Minister of Labor and Employment (MOLE); and Jehan Usop who served as Deputy Minister and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

Also retained were Mohagher Iqbal, Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education; Hussein Muñoz, Minister of Public Order and Safety; Abunawas Maslamama, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform; and, Hamid Barra, Minister of Human Settlements and Development.

The chairperson of the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, Mohamad Omar Pasigan, was also retained by Macacua.

Macacua has yet to act on the courtesy resignations of several other ministries and heads of offices but directed them to continue performing their functions so as not to disrupt the delivery of regional government services.

The BARMM was established in 2019. Running the BARMM during the transition period is the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). The transition period should have ended on June 30, 2022 but the election of the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections was reset to May 2025 and was again reset to October 13, 2025. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)