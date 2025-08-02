DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 August) — The signage installed near the Ma-a Flyover saying its delayed construction is due to “political pressure” is “false and misleading,” the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Region XI said.

Photos of the signage as posted on Paulo Lino Canillo Te’s Facebook page on 2 August 2025.

The signage, installed near the Maa-Magtuod Flyover project site and accusing the Marcos administration and the DPWH of deliberately stalling the infrastructure’s progress, was posted by Dabawenews program host and social media influencer Paulo Lino Canillo Te on Saturday morning.

Dabawenews is a program backed by acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II.

However, no individual or group has publicly claimed responsibility for the signage.

“Ang pagka-delatar sa maong proyekto nga flyover dala sa pag pangipit sa administrasyong [President Ferdinand] Marcos ug [House Speaker Martin] Romualdez. Wala gi-asikaso sa DPWH ang road right of way ug sa pagpugong sa budget sa maong proyekto ug sa hinay nga lihok sa legal office sa DPWH,” the signage read, printed in all capital letters.

(The delay in this flyover project is caused by pressure from the Marcos and Romualdez administration. The DPWH did not attend to the road right-of-way issues, withheld the project budget, and the DPWH legal office is moving slow.)

In response, the DPWH-XI issued a formal statement clarifying the status of the flyover, saying “the claim that the project is being delayed due to alleged political issues involving the current administration is false and misleading.”

DPWH-XI stated that the Maa-Magtuod Flyover has been fully funded since 2022, with “82.5 percent of civil works already completed.”

The DPWH acknowledged that there are remaining right-of-way issues involving four properties, which are currently under processing due to mortgage lien complications on the land titles.

The office said it is actively coordinating with the concerned banks to resolve these issues.

Regarding affected utilities, DPWH-XI said the Davao Light and Power Company is scheduled to relocate electric poles along the Monteritz side on August 3.

DPWH-XI also said it is in talks with telecommunications providers for the removal and transfer of their infrastructure.

“We assure the public that the Maa-Magtuod Flyover Project remains a priority,” the department said.

“We also encourage the public to be vigilant against misinformation and to rely on official sources for project updates.” it added. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)