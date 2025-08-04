CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 04 August) — The Schools Division Office of Lanao del Sur II is calling for a thorough investigation on the killing of teacher Danilo Barba and want all those responsible to be held accountable.

Lanao del Sur police director Caezar Cabuhat said the 34-year old victim, was walking towards the school when he was felled by bullets to the head from an unidentified gunman at around 8 a.m.

Barba was from Trento in Agusan del Sur but taught in Balabagan.

In a statement, the Schools Division Office of Lanao del Sur condemned the “senseless and violent act that took away the life of an educator who committed himself to the service of our learners and the community.”

“There is no place in our society for brutality, especially against those whose mission is to nurture and uplift the lives of others through education,” the Schools Division Office statement, signed by Dr. Rubina Mimbantas Macabunar, said.

“We join his family, colleagues, and students in mourning his loss. We honor his contribution as a teacher and as a public servant who worked tirelessly to fulfill his duties with integrity and compassion. May justice be served without delay,” the statement added

Mohagher Iqbal, Bangsamoro Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education, condemned the killing of the young teacher. He said teachers are pillars of the community and their safety must be safeguarded at all times. He said Barba’s death was “both painful and unacceptable.” (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)