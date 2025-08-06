GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug) — A health official in this city said the recent rise in reported human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases is not just a sign of increased infections, but of improved public health systems that are finding more people who need help.

Dr. Lalaine Calonzo, head of the City Health Office, said in an interview aired over radio station DMN GenSan that the city currently ranks second in Region 12 for the highest number of documented HIV cases.

However, she stressed that the rise in numbers reflects strong case-finding efforts, not just a worsening of the epidemic.

“Halos lahat ng schools napasok na natin, nakahanap tayo,” Calonzo said, citing the city’s intensified surveillance efforts. “Canning factories, malls, hotels—halos lahat, pasok na. Which means, ang ating case-finding is very high.”

She added that because more people are being reached, it’s expected that the number of reported cases would rise.

Calonzo said it is no surprise that GenSan’s number of HIV cases is rising. “But what is good in that is we found them. And we can now give them treatment,” she added.

The CHO has expanded its testing operations significantly in the past year, conducting regular community-based screenings across all 26 barangays, schools, major workplaces, and public spaces, in coordination with the city’s Social Hygiene Clinic.

According to Calonzo, the city records an average of six to seven new HIV cases per month.

Many of these cases involve individuals who delayed getting tested due to fear, denial, or stigma, she noted.

She added that many only come forward when symptoms become too severe to ignore.



“They only go out because they already feel ill, or they are now on the late stage,” Calonzo explained.

The city has also observed a high co-infection rate between HIV and tuberculosis (TB).

Based on internal monitoring, Calonzo estimates that 70 to 80 percent of people living with HIV in the city are also battling TB.

This overlap has prompted the health office to align TB and HIV interventions during outreach efforts.

Despite the numbers, Calonzo believes the data reflect a working public health strategy: one that reaches people in need.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system and, if left untreated, can lead acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

While there is still no cure, early detection and consistent treatment can enable people living with HIV to live long, healthy lives. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)