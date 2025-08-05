ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 5 Aug) — Sulu Gov. Abdusakur “Toto” Tan II is pleased with his province’s inclusion in the Zamboanga Peninsula following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s issuance of Executive Order No. 91, s. 2025 last week.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan II. Photo courtesy of Provincial Information Office

While there have been varied reactions from various institutions and individuals on the President’s order, Tan said with a grin, “Syempre, very happy!” He added: “Kung may fireworks lang, pinaputok ko na.”

He told MindaNews in an interview over Messenger that he was so happy about the transfer to Region IX because “it is what we wanted.”

“It is the reason why Sulu had petitioned before the Supreme Court questioning the legality behind the inclusion of Sulu in the [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao], and that Sulu had voted ‘no’ in the plebiscite,” Tan said. (Sulu was the only province in the then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that opted out of the new Bangsamoro Region in the 2019 plebiscite.)

The governor expressed satisfaction and optimism in the move to become part of Region IX. For Tan, this development signals a fresh start—an opportunity to access more responsive national programs and direct engagement with line agencies under Region IX.

He believes that inclusion in the Zamboanga Peninsula will allow Sulu to benefit from improved infrastructure, health services, education, and economic development programs that are currently more accessible through national agencies.

The transfer takes effect in January 2026.

In response to this shift, Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco said that “national agencies must prepare for inclusion.”

She explained that departments and offices of the national government must start adjusting their administrative structures, budgets, and service delivery mechanisms to accommodate Sulu.

Climaco said these include reorganizing regional jurisdictions to realigning personnel and ensuring uninterrupted services, and that agencies will need to prepare for the logistical, financial, and operational demands of integrating Sulu under their mandate. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)