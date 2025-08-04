GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 04 August) — A city government reminder on regulated tricycle fares has sparked mixed reactions from residents and drivers, exposing a long-standing tension between policy enforcement and day-to-day realities on the road.

The advisory, posted by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) on Saturday, August 3, comes amid ongoing complaints of fare violations and concerns over unregulated tricycle units operating within the city.

The TEU reiterated that the minimum fare is ₱15 for the first four kilometers, with ₱1 charged for each succeeding kilometer, based on City Ordinance No. 8, Series of 2023.



The rule covers tricycles operating under the white, apple green, and red clusters within the city.

LONE TRICYCLE. A lone tricycle drives through a quiet street in General Santos City amid ongoing discussions about fare regulations and enforcement challenges. MindaNews photo by GUIA A. REBOLLIDO

The post clarified that trips within the central business district — including Pioneer Avenue, the public market, KCC, and transport terminals — should only incur the base fare.

It also warned against shortchanging or overcharging passengers, citing both local law and the “No Shortchanging Act of 2016.”

For many residents, however, the ordinance remains poorly enforced.

Commuters lament poor enforcement

Many commuters expressed frustration over the persistent disregard for the official fare matrix. In the comment section, PD Lucena wrote: “Sa adlaw-adlaw nakong pagsakay, di gyud na nila ginasunod,”(In my daily commute experience, this is rarely followed).

Echoing this sentiment, Xhane Kyrie pointed out the common overcharging by drivers.

“Most of the drivers 20 pesos jud ang ginasingil, dili gani musugot ug 15. Yes naay taripa pero dili gihapon mutuman ang uban luoy kaayo ang mga commuters. Naa pod uban mga drivers ang mga pasahero pa ang pangutan-on pila ang ihatag na pamasahe,” (Most drivers really charge ₱20 and won’t even agree to ₱15. Yes, there is a tariff but some still don’t follow it, pity the commuters. Some drivers even ask passengers how much they will pay.)

John Kenneth Gulmayo in his comment noted that General Santos City’s fares are higher than in other cities he has visited. He wrote, “Sa tanang independent cities nga akong naadtuan, Gensan ra jud kusog mag overcharge…” (Among all the independent cities I’ve been to, only GenSan is notorious for overcharging.)

Gulmayo also urged authorities to provide a faster complaint hotline to address abusive drivers and protect local tourists.

Sympathy for drivers amid criticism

While many comments focused on fare violations, several commuters expressed empathy for drivers struggling with rising fuel costs and competition from unregulated units.

“Commuter ko pero dili makatarungan ang 4km ₱15, unya isa ra ang pasahero?” (I’m a commuter, but ₱15 for 4 kilometers isn’t fair when there’s only one passenger) said Cqueenzy Cubing.

She added that unlike jeepneys or multicabs, tricycles cannot earn from multiple passengers simultaneously.

Fuel price hikes also figured in the discussion, with another netizen, Nhor Kusin-Dumato asking, “Nagkabarato ang pamasahe, nagkamahal ang gasolina. Asa ang hustisya?” (Fares are going down while gas prices are rising. Where’s justice?)

TEU responds to concerns

Residents have also raised concerns about unregulated tricycle units operating in the city, often driven by non-locals, which they say contribute to fare abuses and enforcement challenges.

In response to the criticisms, the TEU assured the public that it prioritizes monitoring and apprehending unregistered or non-local drivers. “Kana gyud among unahon—kanang mga dili taga-Gensan,” (That’s really our priority—those who aren’t from GenSan) it said.

“Pasensya na, di namo madakpan tanan dayon, kay daghan gyud og kami gamay ra.” (Sorry, we can’t apprehend all of them immediately; there are too many and we’re too few.)

The full fare matrix remains available on the TEU’s official Facebook page, but the mixed public reactions highlight the challenge of balancing fare regulations with the lived experiences of both commuters and drivers in the city. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)