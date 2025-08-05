GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 Aug) — Starting August 18, the city government of General Santos will begin apprehending tricycles operating without valid franchises or expired motorized tricycle operator’s permits (MTOPs), in a renewed crackdown on so-called “colorum” units—public utility vehicles operating without proper documentation.

A tricycle driver in General Santos City calls out a potential passenger. MindaNews file photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO

The Public Safety Office (PSO), through its City Transport and Traffic Management Division (CTTMD), issued an advisory earlier this week stating that even those with expired MTOPs will not be spared from the enforcement drive.

The Philippine National Police’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) will also assist in the operations.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao said in a radio interview over Brigada News GenSan that the move follows repeated efforts by the local government to encourage tricycle operators to legitimize their operations.

Despite what she called “ample time, simplified requirements, and reduced fees,” many owners have still not renewed or secured new permits.

“Kung dili sila magkuha sa ilahang mga requirements and then pag-renew pud sa ilang prangkisa, kung madakpan sila, dili man pwede no na itolerate nang mga ing-ana” (If they don’t complete their requirements and renew their franchises, and they get caught, we can’t tolerate that kind of operation), Pacquiao said.

She stated that as of early August, around 2,600 tricycles have successfully renewed their MTOPs, while just over 2,000 applied for new franchises—still falling short of the city’s estimated number of active units.

No official figure has been released on how many more are currently operating without proper documentation.

According to the mayor, city authorities are also tightening border monitoring to prevent the entry of out-of-town units, particularly those attempting to operate without permits.

Legal tricycle drivers have long raised concerns over unfair competition and congestion, arguing they bear the costs of compliance while others operate with impunity.

Jerry Bondoc, a tricycle driver from the city, said he processed his papers to avoid being tagged as colorum.

“Mao gani nagprocess gyud ko sa akong papeles, para dili na ko mahimong colorum” (That’s why I processed my papers so I wouldn’t be considered colorum), he said over radio.

The updated checklist of requirements, posted by the PSO on its official Facebook page, includes a barangay clearance, police clearance, medical certificate, and proof of vehicle ownership, among other documents.

Operators are urged to complete their applications or renewals before Aug. 18 to avoid penalties, including possible impoundment or fines.

The city has yet to announce whether grace periods or on-the-spot hearings will be provided during the initial days of the operation.

The crackdown comes amid recurring issues in the city’s transport sector, including route overlaps, unclear fare structures, and regulatory gaps. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)