

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 20 Aug) — The citywide crackdown on illegal tricycles, commonly known as “colorum,” has drawn mixed reactions from drivers and commuters.

A tricycle is loaded onto a truck on Tuesday (19 August 2025) during General Santos City’s ongoing operation against illegal and unregistered tricycles. Authorities say the drive aims to protect commuter safety and promote fair competition among licensed drivers. MindaNews photo by GUIA A. REBOLLIDO

Licensed tricycle drivers said the campaign has boosted their income by reducing competition, while commuters reported longer wait times and difficulty reaching their destinations due to fewer tricycles on the road.



Kemmy Hinampas, daughter of tricycle driver Leonardo Hinampas Jr., 48, who has been supporting his family through tricycle driving for 28 years, expressed relief and optimism over the campaign in a Facebook post.



“My family is finally doing well; finally, the time has come for us. We should follow the law and pay the proper taxes, because our time to benefit will eventually come too,” she wrote in the vernacular.



Hinampas said their income has doubled since the crackdown began, noting how her father immediately processed his registration and documents to secure their livelihood.



“We consider this as livelihood, especially since he is supporting two college students,” she told MindaNews in an interview.



Hinampas noted that before the campaign, her father often worked late hours, traveling to distant areas such as the airport and public market to earn a profit and avoid competing with numerous colorum units.



She added that while illegal drivers are also trying to earn a living, “it’s unfair to those who went through the proper process and secured their documents to work legally.”

“There are still more illegal tricycles than registered ones, and they earn more because they charge higher fares,” Hinampas pointed out.



Some commuters, however, reported challenges due to fewer tricycles on the streets.



For Francis Nikko Delfin, a third-year BS Radiologic Technology student who often takes a tricycle to school, the crackdown has led to longer waits, disrupting the daily routines of students and workers alike.



“Before, I could go to the terminal and catch a tricycle within 5-10 minutes because there were many units. Now, there are fewer drivers, so some students end up being absent or late,” he said.



Despite this dilemma, he acknowledged that even though boarding was faster when units were readily available before, it has also contributed to heavier traffic along major routes.



City officials said the crackdown is part of broader efforts to formalize public transport operations, ensure commuter safety, and create a fairer environment for registered drivers.



Councilor Dom Lagare, chair of the Committee on Transportation, urged residents to support the campaign by riding only in yellow-plated units authorized to operate as public transport.



“If possible, we should advocate that we ride only in yellow-plated units. Why yellow plates? Because they follow the law and the ordinances. We need to support them,” Lagare said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.



He stressed that the city’s foremost goal is the safety of passengers, including students and workers traveling at all hours.



“The primary goal of the local government is the safety of passengers and our children, as well as employees traveling early in the morning and late at night. These are the people we want to protect.” he added.



Authorities reminded tricycle operators that the Public Safety Office (PSO) City Transport and Traffic Management Division – Motorized Tricycle Permitting Section (CTTMD – MTPS) continues to accept applications for new franchises and franchise renewals.



Those interested in applying are advised to visit the PSO with all the necessary documents to ensure their operations remain legal and protected. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)