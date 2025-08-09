Photo courtesy of Goldenstate College official website

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 9 August) — The recent surge in crimes victimizing students from the same academic institution has sparked urgent calls for local government accountability in ensuring the safety of youth in this city.

Retired General Willie M. Dangane, dean of Goldenstate College – General Santos, expressed deep concern over the cases, which include a Highway Patrol Group (HPG) officer allegedly molesting senior high school students, and the brutal rape and stabbing of a fourth-year BS Pharmacy student inside her home.

“Ang nangyari kasi, may dalawa tayong (What happened was, we have two) senior high school students na parang nahuli ang motor (whose motorbike, it seemed, was held) for a certain violation. But instead of filing charges against these students or holding them for the offense they committed, nagkaroon ng di maganda (something bad happened),” Dangane said in an interview with Pacman Radio GenSan.

In a separate, more violent case on August 5, a fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy student identified only as “Nene” was raped and stabbed inside her home in Purok Minanga, Barangay Buayan.

Major Renato Dunga, chief of Lagao Police Station, said in a statement that the suspect, 22-year old Arjay Cadungog Villapez, was apprehended hours after a hot pursuit operation and charged with rape and frustrated murder.

Dangane stressed that while these incidents happened off campus, the school continues to provide support to the victims and their families.

“Wala naman kaming kontrol sa labas. Kapag gano’n ang nangyayari, dapat ang gobyerno ang unang titingin d’yan. Sagot ng gobyerno ang tao (We don’t have control outside. If something like that happened, the government should be the first to attend to it. The people are the government’s responsibility),” he said.

He added the local government unit, specifically the Public Safety Office should look into the matter, stating “hindi obligasyon ng paaralan ito, obligasyon ito ng gobyerno (this is not the school’s obligation, it is the government’s obligation).”

Meanwhile, a fourth-year student from Goldenstate College, who requested anonymity, shared her fears and frustrations about safety and the response of local authorities to crimes involving students.

“It’s scary to think that something so violent could happen to someone like us who are just trying to live their lives and study. I worry for my safety and for those students who live off-campus or go home late, kay anytime pwede sad may mahitabo samoa na mga (something could happen to us) students,” she said.

She called for stronger security measures both within the school and from government agencies, but also expressed concerns about the responsiveness of local authorities to student-reported cases.

According to her, incidents involving students are sometimes not taken seriously or experience delays in investigation, especially when the victims themselves are the ones filing the complaints.

She pointed to the case of students who were allegedly molested by an HPG officer.



“Paspas kaayo siya nawala ug nahilom (It died down fast). We had no idea anymore after the issue circulated on social media. Students who report crimes should feel supported and protected, not scared or ignored,” she said.

She urged the local government and police to assign trained officers for student-related cases, improve communication with schools, and hold regular forums to hear student concerns.

“They should create a safe and friendly environment so that we students feel comfortable reporting crimes without fear. Sometimes trust starts with action, and right now, a lot of us are scared and unsure who to turn to,” she said.

As investigations continue, the General Santos City Police Office and local government unit have yet to release official statements regarding these incidents, prompting calls for collaborative efforts to protect young people and ensure safer communities in the city. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)