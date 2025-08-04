SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 04 August) — Stakeholders from the towns surrounding Lake Mainit in Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Norte have raised the alarming decline of Pijanga (Glossogobius giuris), a native freshwater fish that has long sustained the lake’s fishing communities.

Senior Aquaculturist Joyce Baclayo of the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR)–Caraga presented key findings from the National Stock Assessment Program (NSAP) that confirmed a steady drop in Pijanga catches from 2014 to 2024.

She raised the declining supply of the freshwater fish in a meeting that discussed Pijanga stock assessment on July 15 in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte.

“This pattern highlights growing concerns about the stock’s sustainability and the need for effective management measures,” Baclayo noted.

A woman dries pijanga in Barangay San Roque in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte in this photo taken on June 10, 2021. Dried pijanga at that time cost 500 pesos a kilo. The fish belongs to the white goby family and as of 2021 was still abundant in Lake Mainit, which borders Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Norte. In 2025, however, experts and stakeholders worry over the declining pijanga stocks in the lake and are exerting efforts to save the pijanga. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

“Based on our analysis, all key performance indicators have reached the limit reference points,” Baclayo revealed. “There is a clear indication of overfishing and loss of reproductive potential.”

According to Baclayo, Pijanga, once accounted for nearly 78% of Lake Mainit’s total fish catch, is now in jeopardy due to excessive fishing pressure, habitat degradation, and destructive gear use.

Lake Mainit is the fourth largest (17,060 hectares) and second deepest lake (219.35 meters) in the Philippines and supports thousands of fisherfolk from the municipalities of Jabonga and Kitcharao in Agusan del Norte and Mainit and Alegria in Surigao del Norte.

Jabonga Vice Mayor Danny Moran called the presentation a “wake-up call” and urged local governments to legislate policies that will protect Pijanga before it’s too late.

“Kung dili ta molihok karon, mahimo nalang ni (Pijanga) nga storya” (If we don’t act now, Pijanga will be nothing but a story), Moran said.

“Let’s protect this resource para moabot pa kini sa atong mga kaapo-apohan” (so that it will still be around for our grandchildren), he said.

Christopher Lindo, chair of the Regional Agricultural and Fishery Council (RAFC) emphasized the need for regulation and collaboration, saying the time has come to revive the long-dormant Lake Mainit Development Alliance (LMDA).

The LMDA was an alliance of local chief executives that coordinated management and conservation efforts across the lake.

“RAFC will help push for the reactivation of LMDA. Collaboration, cooperation, convergence—that’s how we’ll save Lake Mainit,” he said.

Chief aquaculturist Rizalinda Abing of DA-BFAR Caraga’s Fisheries Production and Support Services Division (FPSSD), represented regional director Omnia B. Olama during the activity and echoed the urgency of the situation.

Fisherfolk navigate the waters of Lake Mainit in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte for yet another day of fishing on Saturday, August 5, 2023. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE A. MANGADLAO

Abing stressed that scientific findings must guide fisheries policy.

“The data will be our basis for crafting ordinances,” she said. “But we must also consider alternative livelihood for fishers affected by any restriction,” she added.

Conservation vs Livelihood

Key discussion points included the need for a unified ordinance across all municipalities to regulate “Laya” (boat cast net), the most commonly used and efficient gear for catching juvenile fish.

Stakeholders raised concerns about Laya’s sweeping impact as it covers nearly the entire lake, leaving no refuge for Pijanga, disturbs breeding areas, and contributes to habitat loss, leading to high juvenile mortality and overexploitation.

Some municipalities, like Kitcharao, have already implemented a three-month closed season for Laya, but without a unified lake-wide policy, efforts remain fragmented.

Another key issue discussed was the absence of data from Alegria, which lacks a sampling site due to low fishing activity. Stakeholders proposed expanding the stock assessment to include this area.

Fisherfolk raised valid concerns over food security, asking: “Kung i-undang ang Laya, naa pa bay alternatibo na pang-sustento?” (If we stop using Laya, will there still be an alternative source of livelihood?)

To address this, stakeholders recommended that LGUs, DA-BFAR, and other agencies collaborate on short-term livelihood support during the implementation of conservation measures such as closed seasons or gear bans.

The group also proposed establishing fish sanctuaries in each municipality, enforcing size limits and banning the catch of juvenile Saguyon, holding community workshops to align enforcement strategies, and strengthening penalties for violations under national and local laws.

“Let us work together, so we can bring Pijanga back and ensure Lake Mainit remains productive for future generations,” Abing concluded.

Early studies

Over the years, the lake has suffered from overfishing, unsustainable fishing practices, pollution, and habitat degradation, resulting in a significant decline in aquatic biodiversity and fish catch. As a result, fisherfolk’s incomes have dwindled, leaving them struggling to meet basic needs.

A comprehensive resource and fishery assessment conducted by the Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental in collaboration with the LMDA, highlighted the causes of this decline.

The February 2008 report on the study identified unsustainable fishing methods, including the use of fine-meshed nets, electric fishing, and the use of chemicals, as major contributors to the decline of fish populations.

Additionally, the increasing number of fishers and the use of efficient fishing gears intensified pressure on fish stocks. Pollution from mining, agriculture, and improper waste disposal further degraded the lake’s habitat. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)