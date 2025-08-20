GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 20 Aug) — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 said it will pursue necessary “legal actions” in line with the destructive “banlas” or sluice mining activities in the mountains of Tampakan town in South Cotabato that already killed three alleged illegal miners in the last three weeks.

Destruction caused by illegal “banlas” or sluice mining in the mountains of Tampakan, South Cotabato. Taken during a raid in December 2024 conducted by a municipal government-led task force against illegal mining. Photo from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Tampakan

Lawyer Felix S. Alicer, DENR-12 regional executive director, disclosed the move on Tuesday as he released the initial findings of their investigation into the deaths of two alleged illegal miners on Aug. 11 after being swept by floodwaters while reportedly working on their sluice boxes in Sitio Campo Kilot, Barangay Pulabato, Tampakan.

Alicer issued a regional special order on Aug. 13 for the creation of a composite investigation team composed of personnel from the DENR-12, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office South Cotabato, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office General Santos, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau-12.

In coordination with the municipal government of Tampakan, municipal police station and mining firm Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI), he said the team conducted a joint site verification to trace the water source used in the suspected “banlas” operations.

The official said the investigation team assessed the environmental impact and gathered pieces of evidence amid reports linking the victims to illegal small-scale mining activities in the area.

During the ground inspection, he said the team uncovered and eventually dismantled multiple makeshift shanties and an extensive setup of polyethylene hoses worth ₱200,000.

“The terrain and illicit modifications likely contributed to the incident, which proved fatal for those involved in the operations,” Alicer said in a statement.

He was referring to the deaths of alleged illegal miners identified as Richard Sumali, 31, of Purok 7, Brgy. Sinapulan, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; and Junrey Samling, 35, of Purok Kawayan B, Barangay Danlag, Tampakan.

A similar incident was also reported in the area on July 27, he said.

The official said the victims were allegedly involved in “banlas” operations in Sitio Campo Kilot, which is within the tenement area of SMI.

“Banlas” is a form of “unauthorized, small-scale mining” that uses high-pressure water to extract minerals from the soil. Miners extract the gold using mercury.

Alicer reiterated that engaging in unregulated and unlawful mining “not only destroys our ecosystems but also poses severe threats to human life.”

“[DENR-12] will pursue further legal actions where necessary and intensify monitoring to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” he said.

Tampakan Mayor Leonard Escobillo earlier said they have already identified and gathered the names of persons involved in illegal mining activities in the area and assured that “one way or another we will eventually get them if they will not stop.”

Jose Sebua, president of the Campo Kilot Farmers Association, said at least three barangays within the tenement area of SMI’s large-scale copper and gold project have reported active “banlas” mining activities.

Aside from Sitio Campo Kilot, which is near the former base camp of SMI, he said illegal mining activities were also confirmed in portions of Barangays Danlag, Tampakan and Salnaong in Columbio town.

“The illegal miners were previously just locals, but now there were groups reportedly coming from the Columbio area and even from Tboli [South Cotabato],” he said.

Sebua said that since 2011, more than six fatalities have been reported while an undetermined number remained missing due to incidents related to the illegal “banlas” mining in Tampakan. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)