DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / August 22) — With the series of rains and floods in the city in the past few days, the City Health Office (CHO) has assured residents that there is sufficient supply for doxycycline, the antibiotics for leptospirosis.

Gemma B. Pujanes, pharmacy unit head of CHO, said in an interview with MindaNews Friday that they have 249,206 capsules of doxycycline in their inventory.

The supply was prompted by “anticipation” as the previous year’s supply was almost insufficient, she added.

Pujanes said that barangays in Calinan, Toril, Bajada, Bangkal, and Tibungco districts are the primary areas rolled out with doxycycline since these are frequently flooded areas due to heavy downpours.

The PAGASA weather bureau has said on Friday that Mindanao is affected by the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

In PAGASA’s weekly weather outlook issued Friday noon, Mindanao may experience scattered rains and thunderstorms from Aug. 24 to 29.

Since last year, CHO has recorded a total of 94 leptospirosis cases, resulting in 25 fatalities, based on a report dated June 3.

Pujanes advised the public not to wade in floodwaters to avoid contamination and infection of leptospirosis. If it cannot be avoided, she advised wearing protective gear, like boots.

She added that a person exposed to flood must immediately wash the exposed parts of the body with soap and water, especially wounds.

Fever is an early symptom of leptospirosis infection, Pujanes said, adding that severity would compromise kidney function if left untreated.

Free medical consultations from doctors, and free doxycycline will be available in all health centers, Pujanes added. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)