DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 Aug) — In a unanimous vote, the Davao City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning comedian Jose Mari Viceral, more popularly known as “Vice Ganda,” for making satirical remarks that councilors said “mocked” former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

From the official Facebook page of Vice Ganda

The measure, authored by Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang, cited the city’s “values of respect, courtesy, and dignity toward all individuals, particularly public officials who have served the nation with distinction.”

All 23 city councilors in attendance, which are all Hugpong and PDP-Laban councilors—parties affiliated with former president Duterte—voted yes.

Originally a resolution declaring Vice Ganda “persona non grata,” Dayanghirang said his fellow councilors suggested amendments to the resolution, saying that the city council’s condemning the comedian’s statements was essentially equivalent to declaring him persona non grata.

“For the city council… You see, the Duterte children never interfere. It is the discretion of every member of the city council. It’s the city councilors who recommended some amendments that instead of persona non grata, it should be condemnation,” Dayanghirang told reporters at the sidelines of the city council’s session Tuesday afternoon.

While acknowledging freedom of expression as a constitutional right, the resolution stated such rights “must be exercised with responsibility” and should avoid promoting “disrespect or divisiveness.”

“This is not about silencing dissent,” Dayanghirang said in a manifestation before the council vote.

“It is about drawing the line when expression devolves into ridicule that wounds the pride of an entire city,” he added.

Vice Ganda performed with Regine Velasquez at the Araneta Coliseum on August 8, where he drew criticism from netizens who called his act “rude” and a form of “mockery.”

During the show, Vice Ganda parodied the viral “nothing beats a jet two holiday” TikTok meme, adding lines that referenced former President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign joke about riding a jetski to the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea to plant the Philippine flag.

The resolution also said that Duterte, who served as mayor for more than two decades before becoming the country’s 16th president, had brought “honor and recognition” to the city.

Dayanghirang described Vice Ganda’s comments during a recent public performance as “an insult not only to the former chief executive but also to the people of Davao City.”

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the members present. Copies will be furnished to the Office of the City Mayor, the Office of the Vice Mayor, the City Legal Office, and other concerned agencies.

On Monday, Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte belied a “resolution” that circulated on social media declaring Vice Ganda as persona non grata in Davao City, calling it as a baseless and attention-seeking stunt.

He said the city council has more urgent concerns to attend to than addressing “cheap insults and distasteful jokes made for clout.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)