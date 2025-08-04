DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/04 August) — Government employees here are expected to start wearing ethnic-inspired barong uniforms every Monday “later this year,” following a city ordinance passed three years ago promoting this attire in the workplace.

In an interview at the sidelines of City Hall’s flag ceremony, Melody Herrera, head of the city government’s Human Resource Management and Development Office (HRMDO) told MindaNews Monday morning that once officially required, the barong-type uniforms for both men and women will be mandatory every Monday.

While employees will receive a uniform allowance, they will shoulder the tailoring cost themselves, she said.

Flag ceremony on Monday, 30 June 2025 at City Hall in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MARITHE LALICAN

The city will handle bulk procurement of pre-embroidered fabric, which will then be distributed to employees for tailoring.

Herrera declined “for now” to answer who will distribute the fabric but said it is Davao-made.

Herrera said implementation is projected by September or October, depending on when the supplier delivers the materials.

Asked what caused the three-year delay, Herrera said it stemmed from logistical challenges, including sourcing fabric for over 2,000 city employees.

“However, most of our employees are compliant with the ordinance, like they wear ethnic beads and ethnic-themed cloth… But we want our employees … will be wearing ethnic uniform,” she said.

The initiative came from the 2022 ordinance authored by Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, who chaired the City Council’s Committee on Tourism and Beautification during the 20th city council.

“We do this for the city ordinance as well as to comply with Civil Service Commission. We want it to be uniform design for all employees,” Herrera added.

The ordinance encouraged city and national government workers in Davao to wear Indigenous Peoples’ (IP) attire or accessories

Alejandre’s resolution aimed to raise cultural awareness.

He added that the resolution intends to honor the 11 tribes of Davao City, and to raise the citizens’ level of cultural awareness, especially among the youth.

Aside from this ordinance, the Civil Service Commission also mandates Revised Dress Code for government employees, effective December 8, 2024.

Government employees are required to wear appropriate attire and grooming only when necessary for safety, professionalism, or branding, and prohibits overly casual or revealing clothing during official duties, whether on-site or online.

CSC also stated that government agencies must create their own internal guidelines within six months, with exemptions allowed for specific roles, health conditions, religious beliefs, and other valid reasons. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)